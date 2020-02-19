Boyfriend Arrested After Ga. College Student Who Vanished on Valentine's Day Is Found Dead

Image zoom Anitra Gunn

Authorities in Georgia have arrested the 23-year-old boyfriend of Anitra Gunn, a college student missing since Friday whose body was found Tuesday.

The Fort Valley Police Department announced Tuesday evening they’ve charged DeMarcus Little with criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing Gunn’s apartment windows and slashing her car’s tires.

“Anitra Gunn was the victim” in the February 5 incident, according to a police statement.

Little is being held without bond. He has not been charged in connection with Gunn’s death.

On Wednesday morning, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab confirmed that the body that authorities found Tuesday in Crawford County, near the Peach County line, was Gunn’s.

Gunn’s body was found at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday by a task force. Authorities said her body was partially covered.

Gunn was last seen on Valentine’s Day at Little’s aunt’s home, and was reported missing over the weekend after her friends and family couldn’t make contact with her.

A welfare check was conducted at Gunn’s apartment but investigators didn’t find anything out of place. On Saturday, Gunn’s car was found near her apartment in a neighbor’s yard, missing its front bumper.

According to authorities, a part of Gunn’s car — possibly the bumper — was found near her body, about 150 yards from the road.

Little had been characterized as a person of interest in Gunn’s death prior to his arrest.

Investigators apparently interviewed him three times before filing charges.

Police say the investigation into Gunn’s disappearance is still ongoing but that more charges may be coming.

Little has not appeared in court to plead to the single charge against him, and it was unclear Wednesday if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.