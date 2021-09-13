Anissa Weier, Teen Convicted of Stabbing Friend in 2014 'Slender Man' Case, Will Walk Free Today

The 19-year-old initially wasn't supposed to be released until she turned 37

Anissa Weier, the teenager convicted of stabbing her classmate during the infamous 2014 "Slender Man" attack, will be released today from a Wisconsin psychiatric hospital, PEOPLE confirms.

A judge decided Friday that Weier, now 19, would be released Monday after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh.

The terms of her conditional release require that she live with her father, officials confirmed Monday.

Weier, who initially wasn't supposed to be released until she was 37, must also submit to around-the-clock GPS monitoring and receive regular psychiatric treatment.

Her internet use will be monitored by the Department of Corrections, and she is forbidden from accessing the web from outside her father's house.

In March, Weier petitioned for a conditional release on the grounds that she had made great progress with her treatment and was ready to re-enter society.

"By petitioning the Court for conditional release, I am NOT saying I am done with my treatment," Weier wrote in a letter, obtained by WDJT-TV. "I am saying that I have exhausted all the resources available to me at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. If I am to become a productive member of society, I need to be a part of society."

State prosecutors argued Weier was still a danger to others, adding that "her mind is still immature" and "susceptible to dangerous influences."

On May 31, 2014, Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured their classmate into the woods and stabbed her 19 times, claiming that they attacked her in order to please Slender Man, a mythical creature they read about online.

At the time of the attack, all three girls were 12 years old. The victim barely survived.

Despite their young age, Weier and Geyser were tried in adult court.

Weier, who was initially charged with attempted first-degree homicide, ended up with a lesser attempted second-degree homicide charge after a jury deemed her mentally ill at the time of the attack.

She accepted a plea deal in 2017 and was sentenced to the maximum 25 years in a psychiatric facility.

Her sentencing agreement allowed for her to apply for supervised release after spending at least three years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.