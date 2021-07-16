Animal Rights Lawyer with Show on Facebook Accepts Plea Deal in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Jennifer Emmi asked the ranch hand to "take care" of the new girlfriend — meaning kill her — adding that the woman would not be missed if she were killed

Jennifer Emmi, the Colorado animal rights attorney accused of plotting to have her estranged husband's new girlfriend murdered, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms.

Emmi, 43, appeared in court June 28 and entered guilty pleas to seven felonies and four misdemeanors: solicitation to commit second-degree murder, menacing, heat-of-passion strangulation, attempting to influence a judge, violation of a bail bond, retaliation against a witness, stalking, criminal mischief, reckless driving, tampering and two counts of child abuse.

Under the terms of the deal, 11 other felony counts will be dismissed, along with 12 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents provided to PEOPLE.

Emmi faces possible prison time when she is sentenced on Aug. 16.

Authorities in Colorado had accused Emmi, who founded the Animal Law Center, a nonprofit animal ranch, of offering one of her ranch hands $100,000 to murder her estranged husband's new girlfriend — the au pair the couple had hired to care for their three children.

Emmi, who appeared regularly on regional news shows and also hosted a Facebook show about animals, was arrested in late January following a six-month investigation and charged with solicitation of first-degree murder, two counts of retaliating against a witness or victim and three counts of stalking.

Soon after her arrest earlier this year, Emmi spoke to KDVR, and insisted she had been set up.

"I was set up, and I have been repeatedly set up. All I can say is I want the truth to come out. The whole thing is crazy. I don't want to hurt anyone."