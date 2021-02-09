Animal Rights Lawyer with Show on Facebook Allegedly Plotted to Kill Estranged Husband's Girlfriend

Authorities in Colorado allege that a well-known animal rights attorney offered a man who works on her ranch $100,000 to murder her estranged husband's new girlfriend — the au pair the couple had hired to care for their children.

Citing police affidavits, the Denver Post, KCNC-TV, and KDVR, all report that Jennifer Emmi, 43, attempted to pay someone to kill her husband's girlfriend.

According to the affidavits, the man, a ranch hand who works on Emmi's land in Evergreen, came forward to police, who then enlisted him as part of their investigation.

The affidavit alleges Emmi asked the man to "take care" of the new girlfriend — meaning kill her — adding that the woman would not be missed if she were killed.

Emmi and her husband are going through a divorce following their recent separation.

Emmi founded the Animal Law Center, a nonprofit animal ranch, and appeared regularly on regional news shows. She also hosted a Facebook show about animals.

Emmi was arrested in late January following a six-month investigation.

She's charged with solicitation of first-degree murder, two counts of retaliating against a witness or victim and three counts of stalking.

She is being held on $3 million cash bond, and it was unclear Tuesday if she's entered any pleas.

A hearing is set for later this month.

Over the last year, according to the Post, Emmi has been charged with 16 felonies and 16 misdemeanors for alleged domestic violence, retaliation against witnesses and attempts to influence public servants. Those charges are all still outstanding.

Emmi's lawyer, Colin Bresee, could not be reached for comment. Having not seen any evidence in the case, Bresee told the Post "it sounds very much like a woman scorned who had three children with a man and he traded her in for some young girl."

Investigators say they have incriminating recordings in this case, and allege Emmi provided the ranch hand with the intended victim's name and place of employment.

According to the affidavits, Emmi allegedly suggested that, if necessary, the new girlfriend and her estranged husband could be killed together: "If there was a car accident or something, no one would know."

Emmi allegedly later put the plan "on hold," the affidavits state.