2 Men Arrested in Shooting of Bride-to-Be After Suspect Allegedly Boasts of Killing in Online Video

Image zoom Angie Richardson Courtesy of The Richardson Family

A rap video posted on social media by a suspect boasting about his alleged crime helped lead police to two men now charged with murder in the fatal shooting this month of a Detroit mom who was planning her spring wedding.

“By the time I saw it, [police] had just received it too,” Andre Arrington, the fiancé of 42-year-old victim De’Angela Richardson, tells PEOPLE about the video circulated on Facebook and Instagram.

“Everybody was angry,” he says. “From what I’m being told, it was a family member [of the suspect] that told on him.”

The suspects — James Dent of Detroit, and Tyrell Martez Jones of Dearborn, both 20 — were denied bond at their arraignments over the weekend and face identical charges of felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm, reports The Detroit News.

Image zoom Angie Richardson Courtesy of The Richardson Family

In addition, Jones is accused of murder in a second homicide that occurred on Oct. 19, two weeks after Richardson was shot Oct. 4 in an office where she worked as a property manager. She died six days later from her injuries.

“I hated that it took my fiancée’s life to get those animals off the street,” says Arrington.

He says the only possible motive that’s been revealed by investigators to Richardson’s family was the theft of her ring and Rolex watch.

Image zoom Angie Richardson with son R.J. Courtesy of The Richardson Family

Richardson, known as “Angie” and the mother of a 7-year-old son, already had picked out the dress she planned to wear on the couple’s May 16, 2020, wedding day. She and Arrington had been friends for 25 years, since working together at a hotel when Richardson was 17, and found their way back together in 2017 after each ending relationships with others.

A devoted mom to son R.J. who supported his passions like Cub Scouts and baseball, Richardson agreed with Arrington to put plans for an earlier wedding on hold last year after her dad died from bone cancer. Richardson shifted her attention to her surviving mother.

Image zoom Tyrell Martez Jones, at left, and Detroit Police Department (2)

But Richardson had “big dreams,” says her 46-year-old fiancé. She was learning the real estate business from the inside, managing more than 200 rental units at three sites for another owner, and aspired to buy and run her own properties. On the day she was shot, she received approval for a bank loan to help set that plan in motion, says Arrington.

She was working at one of those sites when, just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, police said two young men entered the building, corralled Richardson and another person into a room, told them to get on the floor, and fired the bullet into Richardson’s thigh that led to her death.

Arrington, an independent construction contractor, was at work in the building’s basement, and was one of the first on the scene, applying first aid before paramedics could arrive.

Image zoom Andre Arrington, at left, and Angie Richardson Courtesy of The Richardson Family

The couple lived together with R.J. and Arrington’s own 8-year-old son from a prior relationship.

“I loved her spirit, her smile, how she loved to joke around and make everything good,” Arrington earlier told PEOPLE. “Everybody that encountered her loved her.”

After learning of the arrests in the case, he says, “It’s a big relief that they’re caught. Even though it’s not going to bring back my fiancé, it’s just a real relief that they’re not around to do this to anybody else.”

“They took a good one,” he says.

It was not immediately known if either man had entered a plea to the charges or had attorneys who might speak on their behalf.