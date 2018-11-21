Dad Allegedly Murdered College Student, Hid Body in Ditch While She Was Home on Spring Break

Nearly four years after the mysterious death of Virginia college student Angelica “A.J.” Hadsell, her adoptive father stands accused of killing her and hiding her body in a ditch.

Wesley Hadsell, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree felony murder, and concealment of a dead body, PEOPLE confirms. He is already serving a 10-year sentence on unrelated federal ammunition violations.

Hadsell had long been a suspect in the death of his daughter, who was home in Norfolk from Longwood University on spring break when she went missing.

Weeks after she disappeared, police found a shovel, duct tape and work gloves in the back of his Chevy Astro van. When they analyzed the GPS unit inside the van, they found that it had been behind an abandoned residence about 10 miles south of town. When police visited the location, they found the body of A.J. buried in a ditch.

After A.J.’s body was found, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that she died from “homicidal violence,” according to court documents first obtained by The Virginian-Pilot. The office later said that she died of “acute heroin poisoning.” It was not immediately clear how she may have been killed.

According to court documents first obtained by the Virginian-Pilot, Hadsell left work at noon on the day A.J., disappeared. As he left, he allegedly told a coworker that he needed to meet up with his daughter. He allegedly returned to work around 2 p.m. Colleagues say he was visibly agitated and had to take the rest of the day off work.

Two days later, according to court documents, GPS shows that his van traveled 60 miles from the family home, to the ditch where A.J.’s body would be found a month later.

Authorities interviewed Hadsell multiple times, and allege that his stories had several discrepancies.

Days after A.J.’s disappearance, Hadsell allegedly told detectives that he had met her at a gas station to give her money. Authorities pulled the surveillance video from the station and found no evidence that the meeting had occurred.

Hadsell is no stranger to law enforcement. PEOPLE confirms that he has been convicted at least 10 times for multiple charges, including bank robbery, breaking and entering and burglary.

Shortly after his daughter disappeared, he allegedly broke into the home of a person he believed kidnapped his daughter. He was subsequently charged with four counts of obstructing justice, one count of possessing ammunition after a felony and one count of breaking and entering. Those charges were later dropped.

Shortly after his arrest on the ammunition charges in 2015, Wesley Hadsell gave a jailhouse interview to WTKR. “I swear to you, I didn’t hurt my daughter,” he told the news station. “I don’t know who did. And if I did, I wouldn’t protect them.”

Wesley Hadsell has not yet entered a plea in the latest charges. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.