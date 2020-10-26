Police say that Adrian White was killed by her fiancé, Quentin Dewayne Crenshaw, on Friday afternoon

'Angelic' Ala. Mom Killed by Fiancé in Murder-Suicide Days Before Her 44th Birthday

Friends and family are mourning the death of an Alabama woman who was killed in a murder-suicide less than a week before her 44th birthday.

Police say that Adrian White was killed by her fiancé, Quentin Dewayne Crenshaw, on Friday afternoon. After shooting her, Crenshaw turned the gun on himself.

According to AL.com, police were called to the couple's home at approximately 12:45 p.m. They discovered the bodies of the man and the woman. An elderly man was inside the home, but he was unhurt.

Later that afternoon, several of the woman's relatives arrived on the scene, hoping to have a birthday celebration for White, who was about to celebrate her 44th birthday. They arrived to find the house roped off by police tape and squad cars in the driveway.

Family members identified the elderly man at the scene as the Rev. James G. White, the father of the victim, who suffers from dementia and lost his wife to COVID-19 earlier this year.

Now the family is trying to come to grips with the tragedy.

Carolyn White told AL.com that her sister worked as a systems analyst for Blue Cross Blue Shield. She had one son. She was also the youngest of 12 siblings known for her beautiful singing voice, quick wit and "angelic" disposition.

By all outward appearances, the couple didn't seem to have a history of trouble. They were planning to get married next June — and had even sent out wedding announcements. Police had never been called to the home for domestic violence before.

According to WBRC-TV, police have not yet identified a motive for the shooting.

"We have no idea what transpired," Carolyn White tells AL.com. "I can’t make sense of it.''