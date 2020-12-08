Tx. 14-Year-Old Is Fatally Shot While Walking Dog He'd Rescued: 'Wonderful, Intelligent' Boy

Angel Jerry Yanez sustained three gunshots to the torso in the drive-by shooting

A Texas teenager was fatally shot Sunday night while walking his dog through his San Antonio neighborhood.

Multiple news outlets, as well as a GoFundMe page raising money for his funeral, confirm 14-year-old Angel Jerry Yanez was shot near his home in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The San Antonio Express-News reports Angel was shot multiple times. His dog, Oliver, was unharmed.

According to KSAT, Angel suffered three gunshot wounds to the torso, and was found unresponsive by responding police.

He died at a nearby hospital soon after arrival.

"Angel had rescued Oliver from the streets and treated him lovingly," reads the GoFundMe. "Angel was a student at Tejeda Academy, where he was a member of the student council, working towards graduating early to attend college."

Angel also "participated in choir and theater arts" and "was learning to play guitar."

The longtime vegetarian "found kinship with animals," the page continues, saying "Angel was a good, Christian boy who was respectful and interested in learning about all people on this earth. He was always happy and genuinely interested in getting to know each individual. He truly embodied his name."

Police have no suspect at this time, but are looking for a light-colored sedan, KSAT reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Speaking to KENS, Angel's mother, Ginger Brady, said she heard gunshots and ran outside, finding him face-down on the ground, "in a pile of blood."

The grieving mother said she turned her son over, as "it felt like he couldn’t breathe because his face was down in the concrete." Brady spoke to her son as she dialed 911.

"We still feel like it's a dream and we're going to wake up and he's going to be there," Brady said.