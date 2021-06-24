Angel Overstreet's father was the last known person to see the infant before she went missing

W. Va. Baby Vanished in May, and Police Are Searching Pond on Land Owned by Jailed Father

The search for a missing 3-month-old West Virginia girl has led investigators to a Kentucky pond owned by the baby's father.

According to a Huntington city spokesperson, police in Huntington, the Kentucky State Police and the FBI are searching a pond located in Carter County, Ky., on land owned by Shannon Overstreet - the father of missing 3-month-old Angel Nichole Overstreet.

Angel has been missing since approximately May 8, according to Huntington Police. Her father - the last known person to see her - is behind bars on unrelated charges.

"At this point, no one has been eliminated as a suspect in the disappearance of Angel," Huntington City Official Bryan Chambers said in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday.

In a Facebook post shared on May 25, Huntington police said Child Protective Services called authorities on May 7 to report that they could not locate Angel.

According to the police, CPS officials became concerned when they contacted Shannon regarding custody issues from Kentucky, and Shannon allegedly told them he had turned the infant over to CPS workers two weeks earlier.

However, investigators were unable to confirm the reported custody exchange and asked for the public's help in locating the girl.

Shannon has been charged with felony malicious wounding and a misdemeanor battery charge in an unrelated case. Attorney and plea information was not available Thursday. He remains behind bars on a $116,000 bond, according to jail records.

Angel is described as an infant girl with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.