Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Sexual Battery in Orange County

Andy Dick was escorted out of an RV trailer in O'Neill Regional Park and later handcuffed on Wednesday, after a younger man claimed the comedian sexually assaulted him

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 11: Comedian Andy Dick attends the VIP Reception of Mixed Messages, A Brand New Collection of Fine Art By Billy Morrison at The Desmond on June 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Andy Dick is facing more legal trouble after his most recent arrest in Orange County, California, this week.

On Wednesday, police from the Orange County Sheriff's Department were called to O'Neill Regional Park, where they surrounded the RV trailer where Dick, 56, was located. The call to the police came after an adult male at the park claimed the comedian had sexually assaulted him.

Sgt. Scott Steinle of the OC Sheriff's Department told KTLA that the arrest occurred after an investigation at the site. The outlet added that the alleged victim was taken to a local hospital for an assault examination.

Dick was removed from the trailer, searched and then arrested for suspected felony sexual battery. TMZ was first to report the news.

If you literally skip allllll the way to the end, you see him lying drunk on the bed asking about cocaine. Could we use something from that? 5:30:58 here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zG_6ioCVVc Credit: Captain Content's RV/YouTube

The arrest was caught on video and posted to YouTube, on the account of Captain Content's RV live stream. The clip shows three officers escorting Dick from the trailer toward two waiting police vehicles.

Once at the vehicles, one officer is seen patting the actor down before he is led away in handcuffs.

Dick was being held in jail on $25,000 bail, NBC Los Angeles reports.

PEOPLE has reached out to both the Orange County Sheriff's Department as well as representation for Dick, and is awaiting response.

TMZ also reports that Dick has been living in the park with a group of live streamers in RVs for some time.

The arrest is the most recent in a growing list of sexual and other offenses on Dick's part, including several instances of public groping, some caught on camera.

Last year, the star was arrested in L.A. on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in June; and then in November, he was again arrested after allegedly attacking his boyfriend with a liquor bottle.

Dick, who is father to three children with two different women, has also run into repeated legal trouble with regard to drug possession over the years.