Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Sexual Battery in Orange County
Andy Dick is facing more legal trouble after his most recent arrest in Orange County, California, this week.
On Wednesday, police from the Orange County Sheriff's Department were called to O'Neill Regional Park, where they surrounded the RV trailer where Dick, 56, was located. The call to the police came after an adult male at the park claimed the comedian had sexually assaulted him.
Sgt. Scott Steinle of the OC Sheriff's Department told KTLA that the arrest occurred after an investigation at the site. The outlet added that the alleged victim was taken to a local hospital for an assault examination.
Dick was removed from the trailer, searched and then arrested for suspected felony sexual battery. TMZ was first to report the news.
The arrest was caught on video and posted to YouTube, on the account of Captain Content's RV live stream. The clip shows three officers escorting Dick from the trailer toward two waiting police vehicles.
Once at the vehicles, one officer is seen patting the actor down before he is led away in handcuffs.
RELATED VIDEO: Andy Dick Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Boyfriend with Liquor Bottle
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Dick was being held in jail on $25,000 bail, NBC Los Angeles reports.
PEOPLE has reached out to both the Orange County Sheriff's Department as well as representation for Dick, and is awaiting response.
TMZ also reports that Dick has been living in the park with a group of live streamers in RVs for some time.
The arrest is the most recent in a growing list of sexual and other offenses on Dick's part, including several instances of public groping, some caught on camera.
Last year, the star was arrested in L.A. on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in June; and then in November, he was again arrested after allegedly attacking his boyfriend with a liquor bottle.
Dick, who is father to three children with two different women, has also run into repeated legal trouble with regard to drug possession over the years.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.