Andy Dick Arrested in L.A. on Suspicion of Assault with Deadly Weapon, Fiancée Talks About Alleged Fight

"I knew that night wasn't gonna end well," said Andy Dick's fiancée, Elisa Jordana, who recounted the "worst week" leading up to the comedian's arrest on Saturday

Andy Dick was arrested over the weekend, and his fiancée, Elisa Jordana, opened up about the events leading up to it on her talk show.

The 55-year-old Road Trip actor was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. Dick was later released Tuesday on $50,000 bail, and he is next due in court on Oct. 25.

A rep for Dick did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jordana, who recently confirmed her engagement to Dick, discussed the situation during a live broadcast Sunday on her Kermit and Friends YouTube show, saying, "It was just the worst week with him. It was getting worse and worse and worse, and just every day there was some kind of problem. And there were signs that this was gonna happen."

Jordana added that she "felt relieved that he was there" in jail because she thinks "a lot of the people that are around Andy are more dangerous than people in jail."

She went on to allege that Dick, while they went out to dinner Saturday, was in "rare form" stealing cutlery, wine glasses, plates and asked for "a doggy bag that he could put all of that in" to go. Jordana claimed in the live stream that Dick got "into a fight with [another person]" and there was a metal chair involved, adding that the person was hospitalized after. Referencing the alleged fight, she said, "He could have killed him."

"I knew that night wasn't gonna end well," Jordana added.

Jordana frequently posts snaps with Dick on her Instagram page and in February, Dick shared a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek at a restaurant, writing, "Yay!!!!! Me and @elisajordana celebrating engagement and Kermit And Friends."

The YouTube personality recently confirmed the news, responding to an Instagram user who asked if there pair "were dating."

"We are engaged!" she wrote back.

Dick (who has three adult children, sons Jacob and Lucas and daughter Meg) has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction in the past, and has had previous arrests. He was also fired from a movie in 2017 over sexual harassment claims.

He denied the claims at the time, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing. ... It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people."

In December 2019, Dick was sentenced to 14 days behind bars for two misdemeanor charges, one for sexual battery and one for simple battery, after he failed to serve his court-mandated community service. He was released after one day due to overcrowding in the jail. Dick had pleaded no contest and was given community service prior to the jail time.