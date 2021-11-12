Andy Dick Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Boyfriend with Liquor Bottle

Andy Dick was arrested Monday for domestic violence following an incident at his Los Angeles home, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

The 55-year-old Road Trip actor was arrested after an argument turned physical and he allegedly hit his boyfriend in the head with a liquor bottle, leaving a deep cut, according to TMZ.

Representatives for Dick did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Inmate records from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department reveal that the comedian was booked on a felony charge and released hours later on $50,000 bail. He is due back in court March 7, according to the county records.

Dick has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction in the past, and has previously been arrested. Over the summer, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

In December 2019, Dick was sentenced to 14 days behind bars for two misdemeanor charges, one for sexual battery and one for simple battery, after he failed to serve his court-mandated community service. He was released after one day due to overcrowding in the jail. Dick had pleaded no contest and was given community service prior to the jail time.

He was also fired from a movie in 2017 over sexual harassment claims. The actor denied the allegations at the time, telling The Hollywood Reporter four years ago, "I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing. ... It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people."

A decade prior, Dick was dragged off the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live by the host himself, after repeatedly touching Ivanka Trump, who appeared as a guest on the show the same night.