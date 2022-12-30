Andrew Tate, Brother Arrested in Connection to Human-Trafficking Case in Romania

The internet personality will be detained for 24 hours after officials searched properties tied to the case

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 30, 2022 12:27 AM
Andrew Tate In The Crowd At The Floyd Mayweather Vs Deji Fight Pictured: Andrew Tate Ref: SPL5502734 131122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Photo: SplashNews

Former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania in connection with human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group, officials confirmed to multiple news outlets.

The social media influencer appeared to be taken away in handcuffs from his villa in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday, according to a Reuters report.

Four suspects will be detained for 24 hours following the raid of five homes. The suspects and homes are connected to an investigation dealing with human trafficking, an organized crime group and rape, according to a press release from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism.

While the suspects were not identified in the press release, a lawyer for Andrew, 36, confirmed to Sky News he and his brother, Tristan Tate, were detained. The two British-Americans were arrested alongside two Romanian suspects, according to the press release.

A spokesperson for Andrew told the Daily Mirror, "We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can."

It is unclear who is representing the Tate brothers to comment on their behalf.

Romanian daily newspaper Gândul reported one of the suspects is a former policewoman. The newspaper said the investigation into the group began in April after a complaint was received that "a woman with American citizenship was being forcibly held at their residence."

Several young women were found in a building located about 500 meters from the Bucharest villa, according to the paper. The American woman told investigators she met Tristan through a social media network and convinced her to buy a plane ticket to Romania. The woman contacted her ex-boyfriend, who reported the crime to the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest.

According to Gândul, investigators waited for the Tate brothers to return to Romania to arrest, moving only after watching his social media appearances to make sure he was in the country.

"Victims were recruited by British citizens by misrepresenting their intention to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of genuine feelings of love," the press release states. The Directorate referred to this as "the loverboy method."

The victims were made to believe they were entering into a marriage or a cohabitation relationship, but instead they were later transported to buildings in the Ilfov County, the area that surrounds Bucharest, where they were forced through physical violence and mental coercion into performing pornographic acts which were then disseminated through social media, according to the press release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

So far, investigators have identified six victims who they believe were exploited by the group.

The rape allegation stems from an incident in March 2022, when an injured person was forced on two different occasions to have sexual relations, according to the press release. The suspect is accused of using physical violence and psychological pressure to get sex.

"The four suspects… appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost," Romanian prosecutors told Reuters. "They would have gained important sums of money."

The Tate brothers have been under investigation since April, according to the outlet.

Andrew rose to fame as a contestant in the reality TV show Big Brother (UK). He is known now as a divisive figure who espouses misogynistic views, which have gotten him removed from social media platforms. His controversial statements include saying women are partially responsible for rape and that they belong to men, according to NBC News.

Tate made headlines this week after getting into a Twitter spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Related Articles
Jonathan Kassi
Man Arrested Over 'Sextortion' Case That Led to California Teen's Tragic Suicide
Eleanor Bowles murder
Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of Georgia Grandmother Who Allegedly Interrupted Him Stealing Car
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. - Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported today.In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said.
Young Iranian Protestor Hanged, Amplifying International Call for Help Preventing Mass Executions
Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Rape
Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Raping Multiple Women: Reports
At least 10 LA County sheriff's recruits struck by car in Whittier
5 Calif. Law Enforcement Cadets in Critical Condition, 17 Injured After Being Hit by SUV While Running
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault
Eliza Fletcher Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept ***UPDATED CITY WATCH*** 9:07 AM · Sep 2, 2022 https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1565733106962890752/photo/2
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Tenn. Teacher's Abduction During Morning Jog
Angelina Jolie attends the "Eternals" photocall on October 25, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage) ; Members of the Iranian community in Mexico hold banners outside the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mexico City, while demonstrating against the death of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was killed by police on 16 September in Tehran, Iran, "for not wearing the hijab correctly", (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie Says Women of Iran 'Need Freedom to Live' as Protests Continue After Mahsa Amini's Death
Christiane Amanpour
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Iran President Cancelled an Interview After She Declined to Wear a Hijab
Tents of the homeless are seen in Washington, D.C.
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Shootings of Homeless Men Across N.Y.C. and D.C.
Human trafficking arrests Operation Wanderlust
Undercover Operation Saves 2 Girls from Sex Trafficking, Leads to 18 People's Arrests
Trafficking Arrests
After Disney Workers, Judge Arrested in Fla. Sex Crimes Sting, Anti-Trafficking Advocate Shares Warning Signs
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 07: Rapper Mystikal performs onstage during the No Limit Reunion Tour at 2020 Funkfest at Legion Field on November 07, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rapper Mystikal Charged with First-Degree Rape, False Imprisonment After Arrest: Police
San Francisco Police cars
San Francisco D.A. Says Police Misused Sexual Assault Victim's DNA Sample, Charged Her with Unrelated Crime
Bucha, Ukraine
Survivors Speak Out as Russia Is Accused of Using Sexual Violence as 'Weapon of War' Against Women, Kids
Four Muslim men murdered in Albuquerque
Suspect Detained After 4 Muslim Men Are Killed in New Mexico in Slayings Police Believe Are Connected