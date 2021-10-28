Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Charged with Misdemeanor Sex Crime

Andrew Cuomo resigned in August after an investigation found he had sexually harassed multiple women

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, in Albany, N.Y., PEOPLE confirms.

According to a misdemeanor complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Cuomo allegedly "did ... forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim" and onto her breast.

The complaint alleges Cuomo committed the offense at the Governor's Executive Mansion on Dec. 7, 2020.

Forcible touching is Class A misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, The New York Times reports.

A spokesperson for Cuomo could not immediately be reached and his lawyer, Rita Glavin, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cuomo stepped down as governor of New York in August in the wake of an investigation that found he "sexually harassed multiple women," New York State Letitia James said in a report of the investigation she led.

The investigation determined Cuomo engaged in "unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and making inappropriate comments" with both current and former New York state employees. She added that the actions "created a hostile work environment for women."

Cuomo has denied allegations that he acted inappropriately, despite the accounts of 11 women corroborated by the report.

Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo | Credit: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

He has said he "never inappropriately touched anybody" but apologized for what he insisted was inadvertent behavior.

One of the women in the report, a former Cuomo assistant named Brittany Commisso, said in August that "what he did to me was a crime."