"We won't stop fighting for transparency and accountability from law enforcement and the district attorney," Brown's family says in a statement

Andrew Brown Was Shot in Back of Head, Autopsy Shows, Which Family Says Proves He Posed No Threat

Andrew Brown Jr. the North Carolina Black man who was killed by police in April, was shot in the back of the head, according to the official autopsy report released on Thursday afternoon.

The autopsy report, which was obtained by CBS News, says that Brown's cause of death was a "penetrating gunshot wound of the head." The manner of death was ruled a homicide. While the autopsy found a small amount of methamphetamine in Brown's system, the medical examiner said that the drug "likely did not play a role in Mr. Brown's cause or manner of death."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brown was killed in April while the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office deputies were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants for him and he tried to flee the scene.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Last month, Pasquotank District Attorney Andrew Womble alleged that unreleased bodycam video showed Brown hitting officers with his car and driving toward police.

Womble said that the deputies were justified in the shooting, and none of the officers would be charged in connection with Brown's death.

"Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown's actions caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," Womble said.

Womble said Brown was surrounded on all sides by police, saying, "You are not allowed to run over police officers." Additionally, Womble alleged that Brown's vehicle made contact with police twice before they fired their weapons.

Brown's family disagrees with Womble's assessment, and their attorneys are demanding that all of the body-worn and dashboard camera footage of the shooting to be released. According to CNN, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten has also petitioned for the court to allow a public release of the footage without redaction.

The official autopsy appears to confirm the findings of a previous autopsy ordered by Brown's family. The family plans to file a federal lawsuit alleging that Brown was deprived of his rights under state law.

"The autopsy results prove what we've always known to be true: Pasquotank County deputies executed Andrew Brown Jr. with a kill shot to the back of the head," Brown's family tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The false narrative that DA Womble has attempted to weave is completely discredited by this autopsy report."