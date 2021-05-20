Seven officers remain on administrative leave while authorities investigate the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Family of Andrew Brown Jr. to File Federal Lawsuit After He Was Fatally Shot by Police

The family of Andrew Brown Jr. plans to file a federal lawsuit over the unarmed Black man's death at the hands of police, alleging that Brown was deprived of his rights under state law.

The family's attorney, Harry Daniels, confirmed the upcoming lawsuit to CBS News, saying that the family wants the Department of Justice to "intervene immediately" in the case.

Brown was shot and killed in April while the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office was serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. According to police, Brown suffered a fatal gunshot wound in the back of the head in his vehicle.

Pasquotank District Attorney Andrew Womble alleged that bodycam video shows Brown hitting officers with his car and driving toward police. But Brown's family contends he was trying to elude police and did not pose a threat to them.

Partial video of the shooting was shown publicly for the first time on Tuesday. The video footage appears to show the car backing up as officers attempt to surround it. Brown then drives forward in an apparent attempt to elude police as an officer is seen moving out of the way.

On Tuesday, Womble said that the deputies were justified in the shooting, and none of the officers would be charged in connection with Brown's death.

"Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown's actions caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," Womble said.

Womble said Brown was surrounded on all sides by police, saying, "You are not allowed to run over police officers." Additionally, Womble alleged that Brown's vehicle made contact with police twice before they fired their weapons.

Attorneys for Brown's family are still demanding that all of the body-worn and dashboard camera footage of the shooting to be released. According to CNN, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten has also petitioned for the court to allow a public release of the footage without redaction.

Brown's family has disputed the characterization that he was a threat to police.

"It was absolutely, unequivocally unjustified," family attorney Chance Lynch said last week, reports CNN. "Our legal team is more committed now to pursue justice ... because what we saw today was unconstitutional and it was unjustifiable."

Lynch said Brown was in his vehicle when police yelled different things at him.

"At all times his hands were visible, you could see he was not a threat," said Lynch. "It was so much yelling, we could barely understand what was happening."