Man Stabbed 2 Daughters to Death on Christmas Day Because He Was Angry at Estranged Wife

Last week, jurors in Canada convicted a 45-year-old father of the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day 2017.

According to local reports, Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of murder for the stabbing deaths of 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry.

The girls were found dead in an apartment in Oak Bay, British Columbia, reports the Global News.

The CBC reports Berry showed no emotional response as the verdicts were read.

The trial lasted five months.

Prosecutors said Berry used a baseball bat and a knife to kill Chloe before stabbing Aubrey to death.

The Times Colonist reports that Berry attempted suicide, but failed. Police found him naked in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds.

According to the CBC, Berry claimed he and the girls were attacked by a man with dark skin and hair. He said the attack stemmed from a debt he owed a loan shark.

But prosecutors said Berry killed his children because he wanted to hurt their mother — his estranged wife.

“There needed to be a conviction and I felt satisfied for [the wife], for her family,” family friend Valerie Jerome told reporters afterwards. “Those little girls are gone and thank god there’s justice, but it’s just such a tragedy that it happened.”

Berry will be sentenced October 9.

According to reports, jurors recommended he received between 10 and 15 years for each guilty count.