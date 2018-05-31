Andrea Constand Says She Became 'Limp Noodle' After Bill Cosby Drugged Her and Couldn't Stop Assault

The woman whose account led jurors to convict Bill Cosby of sexual assault spoke out for the first time in more than a decade, saying she felt like a “limp noodle” after he drugged her in 2004, leaving her unable to fend off his attack at his Pennsylvania home.

“My mind is saying, ‘Move your hands, kick, can you do anything, I don’t want this, why is this person doing this?,’ and me not being able to react in any specific way,” Andrea Constand told NBC News reporter Kate Snow, in a Dateline interview excerpted Wednesday on Today. “I was limp. I was a limp noodle.”

Constand, 45, said she doesn’t remember if she was able to speak.

“I was crying out inside in my throat, in my mind, for this to stop, and I couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Cosby “said nothing that I could recall,” Constand said. “I was in and out of consciousness.”

The 80-year-old entertainer, who has been accused of similar behavior by more than 60 women, could face up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in the only criminal case brought against him for sexual assault. He has appealed the verdict, and has long denied the allegations of assault by Constand and other women.

Cosby and his attorneys declined to be interviewed for the Dateline broadcast.

Bill Cosby Mark Makela/Getty

Constand’s only prior public response to Cosby was found guilty in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, of three counts of aggravated sexual assault was a tweet thanking officials who pursued her case. “Justice prevails,” she wrote.

A very profound and heartfelt thank you to the Commonwealth of PA, Montgomery County, for their service and sacrifices.

Congratulations.

Truth prevails. — Andrea Constand (@dreconstand2017) April 27, 2018

A former operations manager for the women’s basketball team at Temple University, where Cosby was a prominent alum, Constand said she was anxious about a career decision and accepted the invitation from her mentor to come to his home and talk about it.

There, she told Snow, Cosby offered her “three blue pills.”

“He held out his hand and I said, ‘What are those?’,” she recalled. “He said, ‘They’ll help you relax.’ And I said like, ‘Are they natural? Are they like a herbal remedy?’ He said, ‘No, they’re your friends, just put ’em down.'”

“He handed me some water, I get some water somehow, and I swallow the three pills down,” she said. “I took them because that they would maybe just help me feel a little relaxed.”

She said she also trusted Cosby.

But within 30 minutes, according to her court testimony, she began to slur her words and was unable to walk. Cosby helped her move to a couch, which is where he assaulted her, she said. After she awoke, he offered a breakfast of tea and a muffin before she drove herself home and cried in the shower before going to work.

Constand told Snow that her shame — and fear that no one would believe her — led her to stay silent about the incident for a year before she told her mother what happened.

Andrea Constand’s interview with Kate Snow on Dateline airs Friday on NBC (10 p.m. ET).