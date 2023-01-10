Hacksaw, Hatchet and Bloody Rug Found at Trash Site During Search for Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe

Investigators have reportedly recovered a series of cutting instruments — including a hacksaw and a hatchet — during their search for missing mom Ana Walshe, law enforcement sources told multiple news outlets Tuesday.

Ana, a 39-year-old mother of three and real estate executive, was allegedly last seen New Year's Day at the Cohasset, Mass., home she shares with her husband Brian Walshe and their kids, according to authorities.

She was reported missing Jan. 4 by both her husband and employer after she failed to show up for work.

On Sunday, Brian, 47, was arrested after he was charged with misleading a police investigation during the search for his missing wife, authorities announced. He pleaded not guilty, and a judge ordered him held on $500,000 bail.

His lawyer Tracey Miner declined comment to PEOPLE.

According to WBZ-TV and WHDH-TV, the investigation Monday led authorities to a trash site in Peabody, Mass. Citing unnamed sources, both stations report investigators recovered a hatchet, hacksaw, rug, and garbage bag with blood, believed to be connected to Ana's disappearance.

Similarly, also citing unnamed sources, WFXT-TV reports human tissue was also discovered during the search.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office confirmed the collection of items of potential evidence, but did not disclose any details.

"Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No details on those items will be disclosed at this time," spokesman David Traub said, per WBZ.

During Brian's court hearing Monday, prosecutors revealed the alleged discovery of a bloody knife and blood in the couple's basement.

Prosecutors also accused Brian of visiting a Home Depot and purchasing $450 worth of cleaning products, including mops and tarps, following his wife's alleged New Year's Day disappearance.

In a statement to CNN, family friend David Kirby said loved ones are "devastated" over Ana's disappearance.

"Ana is such a beacon of love and joy," says Kirby. "She lights up every room. We miss her and are doing everything we can to support her 3 beautiful children."

According to the outlet, the couple's children are in state custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.