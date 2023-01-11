'Please Mama. Come Tomorrow': Ana Walshe Reportedly Begged Her Mother to Visit Before She Disappeared

A week before she mysteriously vanished, Ana Walshe reportedly begged her mother in a text message to come visit her in Massachusetts from the mom's home country of Serbia, according to a report.

Speaking with FOX News Digital outside her Belgrade, Serbia, apartment on Monday, Milanka Ljubicic recalled the last text conversation she had with her missing 39-year-old daughter.

"She just said, 'Please, mama. Come tomorrow,'" Ljubicic, 69, said through a translator. "Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems."

Ljubicic said during the text exchange that occurred Dec. 25, Walshe was pleading for her mother to meet her in Washington D.C., where she worked as a real estate executive. Walshe did not disclose a reason for the urgency.

Ljubicic regretfully responded, "I can't get myself together in one day. I am 69 years old; I have to get my medications and a thousand other things." Instead, she proposed she fly out the following day instead, she told FOX News Digital.

"And now I can't forgive myself for not just letting things fall where they may, and just go, and whatever happens to me, happens," the grieving mother told the outlet.

According to the outlet, Ljubicic alternatively proposed a January visit, to which Walshe responded, "'You don't have to come in January. Brian and I are making plans for February,'" Ljubicic remembered.

Days later, around midnight Dec. 31, Walshe made a final attempt to reach loved ones in Serbia.

"She called again at 1 a.m. and I missed that call too," Ljubicic said. "She called her elder sister who was also asleep. Then she tried to call her maid of honor who didn't hear the phone because of the loud music. And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she's disappeared."

Police say Walshe was last seen during the early morning hours of Jan. 1 at the Cohasset, Mass., home she shares with her husband Brian Walshe and their three kids.

Both Brian and her employer reported her missing Jan. 4.

On Sunday, Brian, 47, was arrested after he was charged with misleading the police investigation into the search for his missing wife, authorities announced. He pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, investigators revealed they recovered a hacksaw, a hatchet, a rug and a garbage bag with blood, believed to be connected to Walshe's disappearance, during a search of a Peabody, Mass., trash site, WBZ-TV, WFXT-TV, and WHDH-TV reported.

In the couple's basement, investigators found a bloody knife and blood, prosecutors announced during Brian's Monday court hearing. He was also accused of visiting a Home Depot to purchase $450 worth of cleaning products, including mops and tarps, after Walshe allegedly vanished.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Brian is due back in court Feb. 9.