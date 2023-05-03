Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Had Months-Long Affair with Man in Washington D.C. Before She Vanished: Court Docs

Authorities believe Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe was having a months-long, intimate affair with a man in Washington D.C., and had plans to leave her husband Brian Walshe before she went missing.

According to newly released court records obtained by PEOPLE, Ana was said to be dating a man in the months leading up to her disappearance, while still married to her husband, who's now accused of murdering her.

In the unsealed documents, Ana's alleged romantic partner told investigators the pair saw each other frequently during her time spent working as a real estate executive in Washington D.C., and that their relationship had recently become more serious.

The pair spent the past Thanksgiving together in Dublin, Ireland, and also spent Christmas Eve together. They also had plans to celebrate the New Year together on Jan. 4, the documents state.

Ana Walshe, Brian Walshe.

Ana, 39, typically split her time between the Cohasset, Mass., home — which she shared with her husband and their kids — and Washington D.C., where she worked during the week.

Ana's friend, Alissa Kirby, confirmed the marriage between Ana and Walshe, 49, was strained due to his 2018 art fraud conviction. Kirby told investigators Ana had planned to move their three young kids with her to Washington D.C., prior to her disappearance, per the documents.

Ana was last seen alive New Year's Day, authorities say. Her remains have not been found, but prosecutors allege Walshe killed, dismembered and disposed of her body.

The investigation has revealed Walshe allegedly conducted damning internet searches leading up to his wife's disappearance, including "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body" and "how long for someone to be missing to inheritance (sic)?" according to the documents.

Ana and Brian Walshe.

In January, authorities also recovered a hatchet, handsaw, rug, and bloody trash bag at a trash site believed to be connected to Ana's disappearance.

Walshe, 48, has been charged with murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with Ana's death.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Walshe is scheduled to return to court in August.