Husband of Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Once Sold 2 Fraudulent Andy Warhol Paintings

Brian Walshe, 47, sold two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a buyer in Los Angeles for $80,000

By
Published on January 12, 2023 02:24 PM
Ana and Brian Walshe
Ana and Brian Walshe. Photo: Facebook

The husband of missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe was already under house arrest and awaiting sentencing in relation to an art scam when he was taken into custody for allegedly misleading police in the investigation into his wife's whereabouts.

Ana, a 39-year-old mother of three and real estate executive, was reported missing Jan. 4. She was last seen at her Cohasset, Mass., home New Year's Day, authorities say.

The arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, which accuses Brian Walshe of hindering Ana's investigation, indicates Brian was previously convicted of wire fraud in a federal court in 2018. As part of his pre-sentencing probation, he was ordered to home confinement and monitoring.

According to a U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts press release from 2021, Walshe, 47, sold two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a buyer in Los Angeles for $80,000 in 2016.

Walshe "took art from a friend, falsely offered the authentic Warhol paintings for sale on eBay, but delivered fake paintings to the buyer," the release reads.

According to WFXT-TV, the buyer was Revolver Gallery owner Ron Rivlin. The gallery's website touts itself as the world's largest gallery-owned Andy Warhol collection.

"I've bought over a thousand Warhols and this is the one and only acquisition that got by me. He was that good. Clever playbook and Oscar-worthy performance," Rivlin told WFXT on Tuesday.

At first, Brian was "charismatic, articulate, and professional," said Rivlin, but after the transaction, Brian was "unreachable" until the FBI got involved. Then, "he would only cooperate when he was forced to."

"What happened to me is telling of [Walshe's] masterful ability to coerce and deceive people," he said, per the station.

Ana Walshe missing woman
Ana Walshe. Cohasset Police Department

Earlier this week, investigators reportedly discovered multiple cutting instruments – including a hacksaw and a hatchet – during their search for Ana, WBZ-TV reports, citing unnamed law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation.

Unnamed law enforcement officials also told CNN that Brian conducted an internet search on "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body," and researched how to dismember a body.

On Monday, prosecutors announced the discovery of a bloody knife, along with blood, in the basement of the couple's home.

Brian pleaded not guilty to the charge of misleading police and is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.

The town of Cohasset has announced it will hold a prayer vigil for Ana at the Cohasset Common on Thursday.

