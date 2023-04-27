Ana Walshe's Husband Killed Her Because He Thought She Was Having an Affair, Prosecutor Alleges

Prosecutors allege the husband of Ana Walshe, the Massachusetts mom of three who vanished New Year's Day and is presumed dead, killed her because he believed she was having an affair.

On Thursday, Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty to murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with Ana's death, ABC News reports.

Ana's remains have not been found, but prosecutors allege Walshe, 48, killed, dismembered and disposed of her body.

Leading up to the alleged murder, prosecutors say Walshe directed his mother to hire a private investigator to surveil Ana, 39, on Dec. 26 "for the purpose of proving infidelity" while she worked in Washington D.C. as a successful real estate executive, WCVB-TV reports, citing court records.

"In December 2022, Mr. Walshe suspected Ana was having an affair," the records read, per the outlet. "During this time, he would repeatedly access the Instagram page of one of Ana's male friends from Washington, D.C."

Ana Walshe. Facebook

Although Walshe's defense attorney, Tracy Miner, confirmed his mother hired a private investigator, she denied it was at Walshe's request.

"She told Mr. Walshe she was doing that. He said she was crazy, 'Ana is a good girl, but go ahead you will be proved wrong,'" Miner said in court Thursday, per WCVB.

According to ABC, prior to her disappearance, prosecutors said Ana had plans to leave Walshe because she feared he would be sent to prison in a separate art fraud case after he was convicted of selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2018. At the time of Ana's disappearance, Walshe was under house arrest and awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors said Walshe was also motivated to kill his wife so he could profit from her $2.7 million life insurance policy, per NBC News.

During a court hearing in January, prosecutors said Walshe allegedly used his son's iPad to conduct disturbing internet searches, including, "how long before a body starts to smell" and "how long before a body starts decomposing," days before Ana was reported missing. During that time, they also accused Walshe of purchasing hundreds of dollars' worth of cleaning supplies and disposing of a bloody hacksaw and hatchet, PEOPLE previously reported.

Walshe was ordered held without bail. He is due back in court August.

