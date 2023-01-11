Husband of Missing Mom Ana Walshe Allegedly Searched 'How to Dispose of a 115-Pound Woman's Body': Report

The husband of missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe reportedly conducted an internet search on "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body," law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told CNN on Tuesday.

The unnamed sources alleged Brian Walshe also researched how to dismember a body, according to the outlet.

Investigators continue their search into the disappearance of 39-year-old Ana, a real estate executive who resides in Cohasset, Mass., but works in Washington D.C. Law enforcement sources told CNN and other outlets that a hatchet, handsaw, rug, and bloody trash bag were the latest pieces of potential evidence to emerge, after officials combed through a Peabody, Mass., trash site.

According to WFXT-TV, which cites unnamed law enforcement sources, human tissue was also discovered during the search.

Brian, 47, was arrested Sunday after authorities accused him of misleading police in the search for his missing wife.

Ana was allegedly last seen New Year's Day. Both Brian, 47, and her employer reported the mom of three missing Jan. 4.

During his court appearance Monday, prosecutors alleged that on Jan. 2, Brian was captured on Home Depot surveillance footage spending $450 on cleaning products, including mops and tarps — despite telling authorities he was 40 miles away visiting a Whole Foods and CVS.

"These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn't report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and cause a delay," prosecutor Lynn Beland said, according to CNN.

Brian has pleaded not guilty. He is being held on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled for a court appearance Feb. 9.

His attorney, Tracy Miner, declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the meantime, the couple's children are in state custody, reports say.