Friends of Ana Walshe Say Mom of 3 Was in Rush to Sell Assets Before Her Disappearance: Reports

In the months leading up to her disappearance, close friends of missing Massachusetts mom of three Ana Walshe say she was in a hurry to get rid of several assets.

In an interview with WRC-TV, longtime friends Mike and Mandi Silva revealed Ana, 39, recently sold a car and the Revere, Mass., apartment they rented from her for the past four years. They say the apartment buyer paid in cash just days before she went missing.

"Nothing is adding up," Mandi Silva said.

Speaking with WCVB-TV, the Silvas said Ana seemed different recently, and the dynamic of their friendship shifted.

"Over time, within the last six months, things started to get really strange with the Walshes," Mandi said.

"Ana was selling all of her assets in the Boston area, including our unit, that they were in a rush to sell," she said. "Why are you in such a rush to sell our unit? It doesn't make sense."

"This was very out of character for them," Mike Silva, who reportedly worked construction on Ana and Brian Walshe's many Massachusetts properties, added.

"They never stayed at a property for more than a year, so I figured maybe they're running from something or hiding from something," Mike said. "I mean, she sold all her properties and walked away with a lot of money."

According to the station, Mike wished the couple Happy New Year via text on Jan. 1.

Ana did not respond, but on Jan. 2, Mike said Brian texted back, "'Happy New Year. Sorry for the delay. I misplaced my phone and my son just found it.' And then nothing after that."

Mike said Brian made no mention Ana was missing, the outlet reports.

Authorities charged Brian with misleading the investigation into Ana's whereabouts and arrested him Sunday. He pleaded not guilty and his lawyer, Tracy Miner, declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brian appeared in court Monday, where prosecutors revealed a bloody knife was discovered in the basement during a search of the couple's Cohasset, Mass., home. Prosecutors also said that on Jan. 2, after Ana's disappearance, Brian was captured on Home Depot surveillance footage spending $450 on cleaning products, including mops and tarps — despite telling authorities he was 40 miles away visiting a Whole Foods and CVS.

Earlier this week, unnamed law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation told CNN Brian allegedly conducted an internet search on "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body," and researched how to dismember a body.

Also citing unnamed law enforcement officials, WBZ-TV reports a hacksaw and hatchet believed to be connected to Ana's disappearance were also allegedly recovered during a search of a Peabody, Mass., trash site, earlier this week.

Brian is due back in court Feb. 9. At the same time, in an unrelated case, he awaits sentencing for wire fraud conviction in connection to the selling of a pair of fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2016.