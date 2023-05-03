'We Have Her Here': Police Received Suspicious Ransom Email Days After Ana Walshe's Disappearance

Authorities received a suspicious ransom email demanding a lump sum of cash in exchange for missing mom Ana Walshe's safe return

By
Published on May 3, 2023 04:36 PM
Ana Walshe Rollout
Ana Walshe.

Authorities received a suspicious ransom email demanding a lump sum of cash in exchange for missing mom Ana Walshe's safe return.

According to newly released court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the mysterious email came through to investigators days after Ana, 39, disappeared.

"We have the so named Ana walshe with us here.. we had a deal worth $127,000..she messed up..we have her here with us and if she doesn't pay the money..then she'll never be back, and we know that the police and the FBI are involved.. good luck finding us," the email, which was sent from a Gmail address of richardwalker9984, reads, per court documents.

Because there was no timeline to respond to the demand and no contact instructions, authorities flagged the email as suspicious, the documents say.

Ana was last seen alive New Year's Day, according to authorities. Her remains have not been found, but prosecutors allege her husband Brian Walshe killed, dismembered and disposed of her body after allegedly suspecting his wife was having an affair.

Ana Walshe Rollout
Ana and Brian Walshe.

The investigation has revealed Walshe, 48, allegedly conducted damning internet searches leading up to his wife's disappearance, including "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body" and "how long for someone to be missing to inheritance (sic)?" according to the documents.

In January, authorities also recovered a hatchet, handsaw, rug, and bloody trash bag at a trash site believed to be connected to Ana's disappearance.

Walshe has been charged with murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with Ana's death. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Walshe is scheduled to return to court in August.

Related Articles
Ana Walshe
Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Had Months-Long Affair with Man in Washington D.C. Before She Vanished: Court Docs
Deadly Atlanta Shooting
1 Killed, 4 Wounded in Shooting at Atlanta Hospital, as 'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Remains at Large
bob lee
Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for Slain Cash App Founder Bob Lee
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Alex Murdaugh Admits He 'Invented' Story About Dogs Causing Housekeeper's Fatal Fall
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people were shot and killed the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. The suspect, Francisco Oropeza, who lives next door, is still at large. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Suspected Gunman Behind Texas Mass Shooting Found Hiding in a Closet Under Laundry, Ending 4 Day Manhunt
Brittany Brewer, Ivy Webster
Bodies of Convicted Sex Offender Facing Trial, 2 Missing Teen Girls Among 7 Found at Okla. Property
Fla. Teacher Arrested - Sarasota Police officers have arrested Michele Little, 29, of Sarasota
Fla. Teacher Allegedly Kissed Underage Student in Classroom, Made Sexual Comments to Him for Weeks
Henry 'Henny' Tapia
Mass. Man Who Shouted Racial Slurs at Black Man in Road Rage Killing Convicted of Murder
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby Says 'I Only Ever Did My Best' to Care for the Infants She's Now Accused of Murdering
Lucy Letby
U.K. Nurse Lucy Letby Explains Notes She Wrote After Babies' Deaths: 'I Am Evil I Did This'
Alamy Live News. 2PXD3BH Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. This is an Alamy Live News image and may not be part of your current Alamy deal . If you are unsure, please contact our sales team to check.
Nurse Lucy Letby Sobs on Witness Stand, Claims She Was 'Incompetent' But Meant No Harm
This undated photo provided by the Hobbs Police Department shows Alexis Avila, an 18-year-old Hobbs woman facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. (Hobbs Police Department via AP)
Alexis Avila Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Throwing Her Newborn in a New Mexico Shopping Center Dumpster
Detective Troy Patterson, who was shot 33 years ago and succumbed to his injuries Saturday, April 29th. https://twitter.com/NYPDnews/status/1653104599102808095/photo/1
NYPD Detective Dies After Spending 33 Years in Coma After Shooting: 'Hero of New York City'
missing Wash. mom Mikayla Standridge. https://www.facebook.com/FreakNasty99/photos. Mardi Martone/Facebook
'If I Ever Go Missing... Just Know I Didn't Leave': Wash. Mom Vanishes Days After Posting Cryptic Message
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell's Hair Allegedly Discovered on Duct Tape Found with Her Son's Remains: DNA Expert
Cameron Everest Brand
2 Teens Killed, 4 Wounded During Mississippi After-Prom Party Shooting