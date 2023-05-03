'We Have Her Here': Police Received Suspicious Ransom Email Days After Ana Walshe's Disappearance

Authorities received a suspicious ransom email demanding a lump sum of cash in exchange for missing mom Ana Walshe's safe return.

According to newly released court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the mysterious email came through to investigators days after Ana, 39, disappeared.

"We have the so named Ana walshe with us here.. we had a deal worth $127,000..she messed up..we have her here with us and if she doesn't pay the money..then she'll never be back, and we know that the police and the FBI are involved.. good luck finding us," the email, which was sent from a Gmail address of richardwalker9984, reads, per court documents.

Because there was no timeline to respond to the demand and no contact instructions, authorities flagged the email as suspicious, the documents say.

Ana was last seen alive New Year's Day, according to authorities. Her remains have not been found, but prosecutors allege her husband Brian Walshe killed, dismembered and disposed of her body after allegedly suspecting his wife was having an affair.

Ana and Brian Walshe.

The investigation has revealed Walshe, 48, allegedly conducted damning internet searches leading up to his wife's disappearance, including "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body" and "how long for someone to be missing to inheritance (sic)?" according to the documents.

In January, authorities also recovered a hatchet, handsaw, rug, and bloody trash bag at a trash site believed to be connected to Ana's disappearance.

Walshe has been charged with murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with Ana's death. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Walshe is scheduled to return to court in August.