Everything to Know About the Search For Missing Cohasset Woman Ana Walshe

The mystery behind Ana Walshe's disappearance continues to get more tangled.

The mom of three from Cohasset, Massachusetts was first reported missing on Jan. 4, three days after she was last seen leaving her home in the coastal community, per Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

Since then, new details have emerged about the case, leading to the eventual arrest of Ana's husband, Brian Walshe.

Days after she was reported missing, Brian was arrested on Jan. 8 on a single charge of misleading police during the investigation into Ana's whereabouts, according to a statement from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. He pleaded not guilty during his court hearing, per NBC News.

During his court appearance Monday, prosecutors alleged that on Jan. 2, Brian was captured on Home Depot surveillance footage spending $450 on cleaning products, including mops and tarps — despite telling authorities he was 40 miles away visiting a Whole Foods and CVS.

Brian was recently in court in 2021, when pled guilty to selling fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2018, according to The Boston Globe, and is currently awaiting sentencing. However, police have said there does not appear to be any connection with Ana's disappearance.

Here's a timeline of everything that has happened with the case, so far.

Jan. 1, 2023: Ana Walshe is last seen leaving her home

According to Cohasset Police, Ana was last seen leaving her home on New Year's Day. A family member who was at the home said they saw Ana around 4 or 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said during a news conference.

Quigley said they were told she was trying to catch a flight to Washington, D.C., for a work-related trip, and that she used a rideshare service to get to the airport. Quigley added they had not been able to confirm that she was picked up by a rideshare service, but that they do know she never boarded any flight from Logan Airport.

According to police, she had a flight booked for Jan. 3, but "it's been reported that she was called to D.C. to handle some type of emergency."

Jan. 4, 2023: Ana Walshe is reported missing

Ana was officially reported missing on Jan. 4, after she failed to show up to her job, authorities say. Both her husband and employer reported her missing the same day.

Jan. 6, 2023: Police hold a press conference as the investigation continues

On Jan. 6, Cohasset Police held a morning news conference asking for the public's help in locating Ana. At the time, police said they were investigating her disappearance as a missing persons case.

"It's not normal that she's missing, so we automatically feel that she's in danger by the mere fact that she's missing," Quigley told reporters, noting at another point that at this point there's "nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal."

"The focus right now is on trying to locate her," added the police chief. "All it takes is a phone call to let us know that she is okay."

Jan. 8, 2023: Brian Walshe is arrested on a single charge of misleading police during the investigation into Ana's whereabouts

On Jan. 8, Brian was arrested after he was charged with misleading a police investigation during the search for his missing wife, according to a statement from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Jan. 9, 2023: Brian Walshe pleads not guilty to a single charge of misleading police

The following day, Brian was arraigned in Quincy District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of misleading police, and a judge ordered him held on $500,000 bail. He is due back in court on Feb. 9.

During the hearing, prosecutors also accused him of visiting a Home Depot and purchasing $450 worth of cleaning products, including mops and tarps, following his wife's alleged New Year's Day disappearance.

Jan. 9, 2023: CNN reports that investigators found queries about dismemberment and burial in Brian Walshe's search history

Amid Brian's arraignment, CNN reported that during the police's search of the Walshes' home in Cohasset, investigators found search queries on Brian's internet records for "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body" and how to dismember a body, according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.

As a result, investigators "turned their focus from a missing persons case to suspicion she may have been killed," sources told CNN.

Jan. 9, 2023: Ana Walshe's Mother Recalls Ana Reaching Out Multiple Times Shortly Before Her Disappearance

Speaking with Fox News Digital outside her home in Belgrade, Serbia, Ana's mother Milanka Ljubicic said Ana had sent her a text shortly before Christmas asking her to come "tomorrow," but Ljubicic was not able to leave home so quickly. Ana then attempted to contact her again on Dec. 31, the day before she was last seen.

"She called again at 1 a.m. and I missed that call too," Ljubicic said. "She called her elder sister who was also asleep. Then she tried to call her maid of honor who didn't hear the phone because of the loud music. And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she's disappeared."

Jan. 10, 2023: Reports emerge that investigators recovered bloody cutting instruments in the search for Ana Walshe

On Jan. 10, law enforcement sources told multiple news outlets that investigators reportedly recovered a series of cutting instruments during their search for Ana. In addition to finding a bloody knife in the basement, the investigation on Jan. 9 led authorities to a trash site in Peabody, Mass., according to WBZ-TV and WHDH-TV. Citing unnamed sources, both stations reported investigators recovered a hatchet, hacksaw, rug, and garbage bag with blood, believed to be connected to Ana's disappearance.

Similarly, also citing unnamed sources, WFXT-TV reported human tissue was also discovered during the search.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office confirmed the collection of items of potential evidence, but did not disclose any details.

"Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No details on those items will be disclosed at this time," spokesman David Traub said, per WBZ.