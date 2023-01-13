Missing Mom Ana Walshe's Kids Are in State Custody. Her Friends Want Them to Stay with People They Know

Friends of missing mom Ana Walshe are pleading with the state to keep her young children together and place them with people they already know.

Following the arrest of their father Brian Walshe, in connection to their mother Ana Walshe's disappearance, the couple's kids were handed over to Brian's mom, Ana's friend Pamela Bardhi tells PEOPLE.

Bardhi says shortly after, Massachusetts authorities stepped in and took the children, ages 2, 4, and 6, from Brian's mother and placed them in state custody.

"Today was supposed to be the day that they get placed in foster care and potentially separated," Bardhi told PEOPLE on Thursday. "These are three boys under 6 who you don't know what they've seen, heard, experienced, within the last two weeks. The trauma to potentially think about separation — absolutely not."

She adds, "Do not just place them in a random foster care situation, when there are people — Ana's close friends — that want to take them in."

Ana, 39, was reported missing Jan. 4, three days after she was allegedly last seen at her Cohasset, Mass., home.

Since then, authorities have arrested her husband Brian, 47, on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection to her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney Tracy Miner declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

During the search for Ana, authorities revealed several items of potential evidence were retrieved earlier this week from a Peabody, Mass., trash site, including a hacksaw, a hatchet and a bloody garbage bag, WBZ-TV reports.

Prosecutors also accused Brian of spending $450 on cleaning products on Jan. 2, after he was captured making the purchase on Home Depot surveillance footage— despite telling authorities he was 40 miles away visiting a Whole Foods and CVS.

In the couple's basement, blood and a bloodied knife were allegedly discovered, prosecutors announced Monday.

Citing anonymous law enforcement officials, CNN reports Brian also allegedly conducted internet research on how to dismember and dispose of a body.

While Brian awaits his Feb. 9 court appearance on the charge of misleading police, in a separate case, he also awaits sentencing in relation to a 2016 art scam, in which he was convicted of wire fraud after selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings.