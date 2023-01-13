Missing Mom Ana Walshe's Kids Are in State Custody. Her Friends Want Them to Stay with People They Know

Ana Walshe is mom to three young boys, ages 2, 4, and 6

By
and Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on January 13, 2023 03:45 PM
Ana Walshe
Ana Walshe. Photo: Instagram

Friends of missing mom Ana Walshe are pleading with the state to keep her young children together and place them with people they already know.

Following the arrest of their father Brian Walshe, in connection to their mother Ana Walshe's disappearance, the couple's kids were handed over to Brian's mom, Ana's friend Pamela Bardhi tells PEOPLE.

Bardhi says shortly after, Massachusetts authorities stepped in and took the children, ages 2, 4, and 6, from Brian's mother and placed them in state custody.

"Today was supposed to be the day that they get placed in foster care and potentially separated," Bardhi told PEOPLE on Thursday. "These are three boys under 6 who you don't know what they've seen, heard, experienced, within the last two weeks. The trauma to potentially think about separation — absolutely not."

She adds, "Do not just place them in a random foster care situation, when there are people — Ana's close friends — that want to take them in."

Ana, 39, was reported missing Jan. 4, three days after she was allegedly last seen at her Cohasset, Mass., home.

Since then, authorities have arrested her husband Brian, 47, on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection to her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney Tracy Miner declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

During the search for Ana, authorities revealed several items of potential evidence were retrieved earlier this week from a Peabody, Mass., trash site, including a hacksaw, a hatchet and a bloody garbage bag, WBZ-TV reports.

Prosecutors also accused Brian of spending $450 on cleaning products on Jan. 2, after he was captured making the purchase on Home Depot surveillance footage— despite telling authorities he was 40 miles away visiting a Whole Foods and CVS.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In the couple's basement, blood and a bloodied knife were allegedly discovered, prosecutors announced Monday.

Citing anonymous law enforcement officials, CNN reports Brian also allegedly conducted internet research on how to dismember and dispose of a body.

While Brian awaits his Feb. 9 court appearance on the charge of misleading police, in a separate case, he also awaits sentencing in relation to a 2016 art scam, in which he was convicted of wire fraud after selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Related Articles
Ana and Brian Walshe
Before They Were Married, Brian Walshe Allegedly Threatened to Kill Missing Mom Ana Walshe
Ana Walshe
Friends of Ana Walshe Say Mom of 3 Was in Rush to Sell Assets Before Her Disappearance: Reports
Ana and Brian Walshe
Husband of Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Once Sold 2 Fraudulent Andy Warhol Paintings
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe
Hacksaw, Hatchet and Bloody Rug Found at Trash Site During Search for Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe
Ana Walshe
Husband of Missing Mom Ana Walshe Allegedly Searched 'How to Dispose of a 115-Pound Woman's Body': Report
Ana Walshe missing woman
Everything to Know About the Search For Missing Cohasset Woman Ana Walshe
Ana Walshe missing woman
Husband of Missing Mass. Mom of 3 Arrested for Misleading Police, Bloody Knife Allegedly Found in Basement
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe
'Please Mama. Come Tomorrow': Ana Walshe Reportedly Begged Her Mother to Visit Before She Disappeared
Ana Walshe missing woman
Mass. Mom of 3 Missing Since New Year's Day Was Last Seen at Her Home: 'Hoping for the Best,' Police Say
Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi
Husband of Missing Pa. Mom Allegedly Strangled and Dismembered Her, Searched 'How to Get Away with Murder'
Nicholas Spencer, Mackenzie Mathis Spencer
American Couple Living in Uganda Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Child
Cecily Aguilar
Woman Pleads Guilty to Helping Bury, Conceal Body of Murdered Ft. Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=503945455099875&set=a.252090006952089 7:13 hed: Mother of Missing Georgia Toddler Arrested After His Remains Were Found in a Landfill: Police
Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom
michael ramirez
California Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Missing Teenager for 2 Years
Hannah Elizabeth Thompson, charged with two counts of misprision (or concealment) of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact
Woman Allegedly Helped Boyfriend Cover Up 2016 Murder of His Wife When She Was a Teen, Now She's Been Arrested
Darien Lewis
Driver Charged with DWI and Murder Allegedly Smirked as He Ran Over Boy, 6, Multiple Times: Grandfather