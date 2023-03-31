Husband Who Allegedly Searched 'How Long Before a Body Starts to Smell' Indicted on Accusation He Killed Wife

Mom of three Ana Walshe was last seen alive New Year's Day

By
Published on March 31, 2023 01:04 PM
Murdered Mom Ana Walshe
Ana Walshe. Photo: Ana Walshe/Instagram

Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe, has been indicted on a murder charge after she vanished New Year's Day, authorities announced Thursday.

A grand jury issued a total of three indictments against Walshe. In addition to murder, Walshe was indicted on charges of misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body, according to a news release.

"Brian Walshe entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder at his Quincy District Court arraignment in January," Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in the release. "This indictment moves the case to the Norfolk Superior Court, where it will be arraigned anew in the coming weeks. That date has not yet been set."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Walshe's defense attorney Tracy Miner said, "An indictment contains only allegations. It is not evidence."

"It will be up to the prosecution to prove those allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, which is significantly more difficult than obtaining an indictment in a grand jury proceeding where the defense does not have the right to participate or even be present. That is why defendants are presumed to be innocent under our constitution," Miner said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities accused Walshe, 48, of the alleged murder and dismemberment of his wife, who was the mother of their three children.

Ana, 39, was first reported missing Jan. 4, after she failed to show up to her job as a real estate executive in Washington, D.C., where she would regularly commute from her home in Cohasset, Mass.

During a court hearing in January, prosecutors said Walshe allegedly used his son's iPad to conduct disturbing internet searches, including, "how long before a body starts to smell" and "how long before a body starts decomposing," days before Ana was reported missing. During that time, they also accused Walshe of purchasing hundreds of dollars' worth of cleaning supplies and disposing of a bloody hacksaw and hatchet, PEOPLE previously reported.

Ana's remains still have not been found.

Walshe remains held without bail.

Related Articles
Taylen Mosley
Urgent Search Underway for Missing 2-Year-Old Boy After Mom Found Murdered in Florida Apartment
Halia Culbertson
17-Year-Old Who Was 'Most Loving and Outgoing Person' Was Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Woman, 18
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Everything to Know About Actor Julian Sands' Disappearance
Reginald Maclaren, an 81-year-old Colorado man accused of killing his wife and daughter with an axe
Colo. Dad Allegedly Killed Wife and Daughter with Ax, Claimed He Lost Job and Feared Homelessness
John Umberger; Julio Ramirez
Several Suspects Charged in Connection with Deadly Druggings and Robberies at N.Y.C. Gay Bars
Joanne Marian Segovia
Calif. Police Union Leader Charged with Importing Opioids
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wade Payne/AP/Shutterstock (13850732v) Singer Sheryl Crow performs during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School school shooting, in Nashville, Tenn School Shooting, Nashville, United States - 29 Mar 2023
Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow Attend Vigil Remembering the Victims of Nashville School Shooting
Paul Stanley Schmidt
Dad Was Killed on Starbucks Patio After Allegedly Asking Suspect to Stop Vaping Near Toddler Daughter
The Covenant School shooting
Nashville Shooter Legally Bought 7 Guns Despite Being Treated for 'Emotional Disorder,' Hid Them from Parents
Harley McCourt
Mom and Sister Find Missing Man on Texas Beach 18 Months After He Vanished: 'My Heart Is Full'
https://www.thecovenantschool.com/welcome/Dr. Katherine KoonceHead of School
Nashville School Leader Ran Towards Shooter to Protect Kids, Says Local Official
Dennis Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Brick with Note at ESPN Headquarters
Adnan Syed, who was released from prison after his murder conviction was overturned, has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the universityâs Prisons and Justice Initiative.
Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Reinstated by Maryland Court
man imprisoned for 16 years gets $5.5 million, Anthony Broadwater
Man Imprisoned for 16 Years After 'Lovely Bones' Author Wrongfully Accused Him of Rape Will Get $5.5 Million
Veronica Youngblood with her daughter Sharon Castro
Va. Mom Who Killed Daughters in Plot to Exact Revenge on Husband, Then Called to Tell Him, Gets 78 Years
Top Row, L-R: Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak Bottom Row, L-R: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs.
'We Are Grieving Tremendous Loss': Here's What We Know About the Nashville School Shooting Victims