Husband Who Allegedly Searched 'How Long Before a Body Starts to Smell' Indicted on Accusation He Killed Wife

Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe, has been indicted on a murder charge after she vanished New Year's Day, authorities announced Thursday.

A grand jury issued a total of three indictments against Walshe. In addition to murder, Walshe was indicted on charges of misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body, according to a news release.

"Brian Walshe entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder at his Quincy District Court arraignment in January," Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in the release. "This indictment moves the case to the Norfolk Superior Court, where it will be arraigned anew in the coming weeks. That date has not yet been set."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Walshe's defense attorney Tracy Miner said, "An indictment contains only allegations. It is not evidence."

"It will be up to the prosecution to prove those allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, which is significantly more difficult than obtaining an indictment in a grand jury proceeding where the defense does not have the right to participate or even be present. That is why defendants are presumed to be innocent under our constitution," Miner said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities accused Walshe, 48, of the alleged murder and dismemberment of his wife, who was the mother of their three children.

Ana, 39, was first reported missing Jan. 4, after she failed to show up to her job as a real estate executive in Washington, D.C., where she would regularly commute from her home in Cohasset, Mass.

During a court hearing in January, prosecutors said Walshe allegedly used his son's iPad to conduct disturbing internet searches, including, "how long before a body starts to smell" and "how long before a body starts decomposing," days before Ana was reported missing. During that time, they also accused Walshe of purchasing hundreds of dollars' worth of cleaning supplies and disposing of a bloody hacksaw and hatchet, PEOPLE previously reported.

Ana's remains still have not been found.

Walshe remains held without bail.