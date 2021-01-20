‘An Innocent Baby’: Fla. Girl, 6, Is Fatally Shot While Leaving Her Friend’s Birthday Party 

A 6-year-old Florida girl was fatally shot as she left a friend's house over the weekend.

Chassidy Saunders was fatally shot outside a Miami home Saturday evening, according to the Miami Herald. She was struck as she left a 2-year-old friend's birthday party at around 7 p.m.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Neighbors told reporters they heard as many as 20 gunshots fired as families left the home where the party was hosted, WSVN reports. They said it sounded like more than one gun had been fired.

"When I came outside, I seen the little girl on the floor," one neighbor, who heard the shots, told WTVJ. "The lady was holding her, trying to comfort her. She was scared and you could hear the little girl crying."

According to the Herald, multiple law-enforcement sources believe the shooter or shooters opened fire from inside a car. Their intended target was a man and woman who were sitting in a parked car outside the home, however, when someone at the party returned fire, Chassidy was caught in the crossfire.

"I cried, it was sad. She's a baby, an innocent baby. She didn't do anything to anybody," James Sweet, who lives down the street from the shooting, told WTVJ.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Monday, Chassidy's family held a candlelight vigil.

"She was a diva, a real diva. She loved lipstick, makeup and hair and nails and lip gloss," Chassidy's grandmother, Sharon Cullins, said, WSVN reports.

Florida State Rep. James Bush III spoke at the memorial, urging those responsible to "turn yourself in. You're going to get caught, and enough is enough."

He continued: "We have to stop this. You know, when you start now killing our babies, you have drawn the line."