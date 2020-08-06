Amy Schumer Mourns Death of Sexual Assault Survivor Daisy Coleman: 'You Were a Warrior'

"I'm sorry this world was so unfair to you ... I’m lucky I got to get to know you and love you," Amy Schumer wrote

Amy Schumer is honoring the heroic life of Daisy Coleman, the sexual assault survivor-turned-advocate who died by suicide on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the comedian shared a post on Instagram in memory of Coleman, in which she remembered the 23-year-old as a "warrior" and a "beautiful artist."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Daisy Coleman I'm sorry this world was so unfair to you," Schumer captioned a solo shot of the young woman. "I’m lucky I got to get to know you and love you."

The Trainwreck actress, 39, described Coleman's death as a "gut-wrenching loss."

"We will continue all your incredible work with @safe_bae fighting for survivors," she added, referencing the national campaign SafeBAE — Safe Before Anyone Else — which Coleman joined in 2017 to help prevent others from enduring sexual violence.

Schumer urged her followers to visit Coleman's Instagram page or to watch Netflix’s 2016 documentary Audrie & Daisy to learn more about the activist and her work as an advocate for sexual assault survivors.

"Rest In Peace angel," Schumer concluded the post.

Coleman's mother, Melinda, shared the news of her daughter's death on Facebook Tuesday.

"My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight," Melinda Coleman wrote. "If you saw crazy messages and posts it was because I called the police to check on her. She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone."

At 14 years old, Coleman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Matthew Barnett, a teenager in her small Missouri hometown.

Image zoom Courtesy SafeBAE.org

Her accusation led to a felony sexual assault charge against Barnett, but it was later dropped. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. (He claimed the sex was consensual.)

The case triggered national scrutiny against Coleman’s family as well as an intense backlash in their small town. After becoming a target for bullying , Coleman attempted suicide multiple times before becoming an advocate for other survivors.

In 2014, Barnett pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was sentenced to two years’ probation.

This isn't the first time Schumer has publicly addressed sexual assault.

In June, the actress showed solidarity on Instagram for victims going public with stories of sexual misconduct.

The star — who shares 15-month-old son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer — has also opened up about her own experience with sexual assault and domestic violence.

In an April 2018 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the comedian recounted a past abusive relationship, which she said left her "convinced" that she "wasn’t lovable."

Schumer revealed that she lost her virginity while she was asleep and unable to consent, a traumatic experience she also recounted in her 2016 memoir, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.