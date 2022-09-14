Dog Owner Looking for Lost Pet Finds Bones of Woman Missing Since 2017 Wrapped in Cloth

While a woman searched for her missing dog in Youngstown, Ohio, last month, she made a disturbing discovery: a set of human bones that had been wrapped in cloth.

On Tuesday, authorities announced at a press conference that the remains belonged to Amy Hambrick, a woman who vanished in Nov. 2017 at age 29. Dental records helped identify Hambrick, but her cause of death is undetermined. The case is still under investigation.

During the press conference, Chief of Detectives Captain Jason Simon said authorities will be interviewing and re-interviewing people who may have information related to the case and Hambrick's cause of death. He said that authorities are confident that at least one person knows what happened to her.

It is unknown how long her remains were in the area or how long she has been dead, Simon said.

According to WKBN, Hambrick left Youngstown on November 11, 2017 to visit a friend's house in North Jackson, but reportedly didn't make it to that location and was never seen or heard from again. Hambrick was the mother of a daughter, Jayden.

"Her and Jayden were like two peas in a pod, always together… She misses her mommy so much," Hambrick's mother Debby Dolin told WKBN in 2018.

Three family members of Hambrick's were at the press conference, but they did not make a statement regarding the discovery.

Anyone with information regarding Hambrick's case is asked to contact Youngstown Police at (330) 746-CLUE or (330) 746-8YPD.