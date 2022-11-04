Americans Among Those Held Hostage in Peru Riverboat Oil Spill Protest

A group of indigenous people in Peru are allegedly holding nearly 100 passengers on a boat hostage, according to multiple outlets.

CBS News reports the boat passengers' detainment, which began Thursday morning, is in response to the alleged lack of government aid regarding an oil spill in the Peruvian area of the Amazon River.

Among the hostages are 23 tourists from the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain and the U.K., who were traveling from Yurimaguas to Iquitos, according to the Associated Press.

Lon Haldeman, an American hostage told CBS in a statement provided by his wife that the oil spill has "contaminated the wells and river," prompting the hostage-takers to demand "medical help and clean water and food."

"The villagers are peaceful toward us, but they did take over the boat with spears and clubs," Haldeman said. "No one had guns. We were parked near an island last night and the villagers took the battery from the boat motor. The captain and drivers are being held in a village jail. The village wants to keep the big boat for ransom. We might get some small rescue boats. There is new action every hour."

In a phone call with the Associated Press, indigenous leader Wadson Trujillo confirmed the hostage situation involving Cuninico residents.

"We have seen ourselves obliged to take this measure to summon the attention of a state that has not paid attention to us for eight years," Trujillo told the outlet.

Foreign and Peruvian tourists. ANGELA RAMIREZ/AFP via Getty

According to the AP, Trujillo says an oil spill as recently as September has made their community sick.

"The people have had to drink water and eat fish contaminated with petroleum without any government being concerned," he said.

"The children have those poisons in their blood. The people suffer from stomach problems — that is every day," Trujillo said, per the AP.

According to BBC News, British passenger Charlotte Wiltshire said while no one has been harmed, "conditions are starting to deteriorate," noting that there were pregnant, diabetic, sick, and elderly passengers on board.

"We are starting to run out of food and water. It's very hot here, obviously." She added, "We are starting to get quite desperate."

Citing local TV, the outlet reports hostages could be held for up to eight days, if the spill does not get addressed by the Peruvian government.

According to the BBC, the indigenous community turned down a meeting with a Peruvian representative Friday.