U.K. Man Admits to Killing 'Kind and Selfless' American Woman, 21, Visiting England: Report

Mary Wells of Dallastown, Pennsylvania, was found fatally stabbed at a home in Essex back in January

A U.K. man who previously denied murdering 21-year-old American Mary Wells back in January reportedly admitted to the killing in court this week.

Wells, who is from Dallastown, Pennsylvania, was found dead on Sunday, Jan. 17, at a home in Colchester, Essex, in England, and an early cause of death found she died of stab wounds to the neck and torso, BBC News previously reported. A statement from her family at the time said Wells was "looking to excel in life and will be loved and missed by all."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Adam Butt, who lives in Colchester, was arrested and charged with murder at the time.

According to the Colchester Gazette, Butt, now 22, denied involvement in the murder during a court appearance last month, but at a hearing held Tuesday, he "admitted manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility," the outlet reported. Diminished responsibility means that the accused committed the crime while allegedly grappling with a mental disorder that reduced moral culpability.

Butt is currently being held at a psychiatric hospital, with another hearing set for Sept. 3.

It was not immediately clear if Butt has an attorney for PEOPLE to reach for comment. The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to a GoFundMe page that was set up in January to help transport her body back to the United States, Wells was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, but graduated high school in Dallastown, Pennsylvania.

"Mary was so kind and selfless, she would give someone the shirt off her back. Mary was quiet and didn't ask for much. She wasn't the kind of person that likes to fight or argue. She was very shy," read the description. "Mary had a tough couple of years. Mary lost her mom due to heath problems and lost her grandmother who took care of her after her mom died 2 years ago."