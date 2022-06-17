Men Who Fatally Beat American Tourist Bakari Henderson in Greece Acquitted of Homicide in Long-Awaited Retrial

The retrial, ordered by a Greek prosecutor in 2018, again sought to secure homicide convictions for the men involved in fatally beating a 22-year-old Texas native nearly five years ago

Five years of anticipation led to disappointing results for one Texas family on Friday, when a group of men involved in the fatal 2017 beating of 22-year-old Bakari Henderson were found not guilty of intentional homicide in a Greek courtroom.

Bakari, an Austin, Texas, native who had just earned his degree in finance and entrepreneurship, was visiting the Greek island of Zakynthos with some buddies to celebrate their college graduation when an attack outside a bar left him dead in the street.

The suspects were initially tried on homicide charges in 2018, but against the prosecutor's recommendation, none was found guilty of murder, instead being convicted of lesser assault charges.

Feeling that justice had yet to be served, the prosecutor immediately ordered a retrial — a rare move that would not be permitted in a United States court under double jeopardy laws.

After years of delays, the second trial finally began on March 22 and lasted nearly three months.

In a closing statement earlier this month, the prosecution asked that each defendant be convicted of intentional homicide. A panel of judges and jury members ultimately sided with the defense.

"Unfortunately it appears that the majority sympathized with the defendants as opposed to our son, a Black American," the Henderson family told PEOPLE in a statement Friday. "We will continue to seek Justice and ask that the Supreme Court review our case."

Eight of Bakari's loved ones, including his parents and siblings, were present in the courtroom when the panel announced its decision. According to the family, two senior judges and one juror agreed with the prosecutor's request to convict, but they were outnumbered.

"As Jeremiah 17:8 says, 'They will be like a tree planted by the water,'" the Hendersons' statement continued. "We will continue to stand with and trust in God for favor believing he will grant us the desires of our hearts, which is to see justice for Bakari served."

Phil and Jill Henderson Phil and Jill Henderson outside court in Greece during the initial trial | Credit: Giannis Androutsopoulos/AP/Shutterstock

Bakari was killed nearly five years ago — on July 7, 2017 — when a fun night out with his friends quickly turned violent.

According to witness testimonies, the young men visited a popular Zakynthos nightclub at the invitation of a Serbian waitress. At one point, the waitress took a selfie with Bakari — who is Black — angering a man at a nearby table. "A Serb who was beside us approached me," the waitress testified, "and told me, 'There are so many Serbs in the bar. Why are you talking with a Black guy?'"

The man then slapped Bakari, and Bakari briefly fought back before fleeing. A mob of mostly Serbian men joined the aggressor, chasing Bakari into the street, surrounding him and fatally beating him.

The entire incident, beginning with the selfie, was caught on surveillance video.

"We were so, so proud of him," Bakari's father, Phil Henderson, told PEOPLE in February. "He had just recently graduated, we sent him off to Greece and he came back home, dead in a box, a week later."

Bakari, an experienced traveler, felt safer as a Black man overseas, according to his parents. "In the U.S. you have to prep young [Black] people for all kinds of interactions. ... I think he felt overseas those rules were not as applicable," said his mother, Jill Henderson. "We found that not to be true."

A middle child of three, Bakari was "the heartbeat of the family," Jill said — and in his friend groups, he played no smaller of a role. "He never met a stranger, not even as a kid."

Bakari Henderson Bakari Henderson Bakari Henderson

Left: Bakari celebrates his birthday | Credit: The Henderson Family Center: Bakari with older brother, PJ, and younger sister, Jory | Credit: The Henderson Family Right: Bakari dressed as a cowboy | Credit: The Henderson Family

"He had all the attributes you look for. If you're ever in trouble, he would drop what he was doing to come help you," his friend Chris Vineyard, who first met Bakari in sixth grade, told PEOPLE. "Someone you really want to spend your time with, who makes you better."

"Everyone that knew him, loved the kid. He was one of the most effortlessly cool people you'd ever meet," said another friend, who asked to remain unnamed. "He had this temperament about him where it didn't matter really what situation he was in, what life was throwing at him, he was always the most calm, cool and collected guy you'd find."

Gayle King interviews Phil and Jill Henderson, parents of Bakari Henderson Gayle King interviews Phil and Jill Henderson, parents of Bakari Henderson | Credit: CBS Mornings

Even in death, Bakari's personality stole hearts, like that of CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, who did the first TV interview with Bakari's parents in 2017 and hasn't gone a day without thinking about the young man since.

"He's the type of person that you would want to be your child," King told PEOPLE. "Whether he's Black or he's white, you just like this kid."

Every day since meeting Bakari's family, King has worn an elastic bracelet with Bakari's name and the date of his killing. "I'll do fancy-schmancy photo shoots and people will say, 'Could you please remove that purple bracelet?' I go, 'No.' 'Could you maybe hide it?' I go, 'No. No,'" she said shortly before the retrial began. "I intend to wear it until they get justice in the case."