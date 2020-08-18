"Losing a child is like having your heart ripped out," Lizbeth Flores' mother said

Body of Missing Texas Woman Discovered in Mexico, Authorities Believe Mom of 2 May Have Been Tortured

A young mother of two was killed in Mexico after crossing the border from Texas.

Lizbeth Flores was discovered dead in Matamoros, Mexico, last Tuesday by local authorities one day after she had been reported missing, ABC station KRGV reported Friday.

Flores, 23, died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to Mexican authorities, KRGV reported. There was evidence that Flores had been tortured, as her body was covered in bruises and her teeth were missing, according to the outlet.

Flores had reportedly traveled to Matamoros from her home in Brownsville, Texas, to meet up with her boyfriend on August 9, her mother, María Rubio, reportedly told Telemundo, according to the New York Post.

When she failed to return home that evening as she told her mother she would, Rubio became worried and filed a missing person report.

"Losing a child is like having your heart ripped out," Flores' mother said. "I feel such sadness because of what they did to my daughter. The way they left her… The pain that my daughter went through there, in that moment. That’s what hurts."

"She was young. She had many things in front of her, and more because she had two children," Flores' grieving mother continued. "I want that, what they did to my daughter, everyone that took part in her death, I want them to pay."