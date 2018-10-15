American Idol Season 6 Standout Antonella Barba Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Heroin

A 31-year-old singer who made it to the top 16 on the sixth season of American Idol was arrested last week in Virginia for her alleged role distributing heroin, PEOPLE confirms.

Online jail records confirm Antonella Barba remains in police custody following her arrest Thursday morning in Norfolk for allegedly selling or intending to sell 100 grams or more of heroin.

Barba, who now lives in Los Angeles, is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday to enter a plea. It was unclear if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Reached by PEOPLE, police confirmed Barba’s arrest but did not comment further.

A New Jersey native, Barba was an American Idol hopeful in 2007, in the same season that saw Jordin Sparks crowned the eventual winner. While her singing prowess kept her in the competition, the revelation of some risqué photos online also made headlines, according to Entertainment Weekly.

After Idol, Barba returned to college and earned her architecture degree. Speaking with EW in 2009, she said she was working on a forthcoming album.

She said then: “I know the buzz might not be the same as it was in 2007, but it amazes me — almost two years later, I still get recognized!”

In 2012, she appeared on an episode of Fear Factor. She, along with many other former Idol stars, also participated in a “We Are The World” parody on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May.

