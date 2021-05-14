American Idol Alum Doug Kiker Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence

The season 18 contestant was arrested on May 13

American Idol season 18 competitor Doug Kiker was arrested on domestic violence charges, jail records show.

The reality TV contestant was booked on Thursday and charged with third-degree domestic violence, which is defined as harassment, Mobile County Sheriff's Office confirms to PEOPLE.

Kiker, a garbage man from Alabama, allegedly had an incident with an adult woman who made the 911 call on Thursday, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that the alleged relationship between the American Idol alum and the woman is unclear.

A rep for American Idol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

The Alabama native went viral during season 18 for his audition performance of "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts. Judge Luke Bryan played the piano alongside Kiker and Katy Perry was in tears by the end of his performance.

Although he was eliminated, American Idol invited him back for the finale to do a virtual performance of his audition song with Rascal Flatts.

It is not clear if Kiker has entered a plea or has obtained legal representation at this time.