No Motive Yet in Slaying of American Golf Pro and Girlfriend Who Were Quarantining in Mexico

A week later, Mexican investigators are still trying to establish a motive for the daytime slayings of an American golf pro and his schoolteacher girlfriend — shot to death as they sat in his Jeep, which was parked on a busy Juárez street.

Chihuahua Deputy Attorney General Jorge Nava told Border Report authorities still cannot say why the couple was targeted, and added his office is in close communication with the U.S. consulate in Juárez.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Nava for comment Monday.

Killed in the April 20 attack were Patrick Landers, a 32-year-old American golf pro and father, and his girlfriend, physical education teacher Karla Baca.

According to local reports, both were killed while inside Landers’ black Jeep, which had New York plates.

Between 20 and 30 shots were fired into the vehicle. The shooting took place moments after the couple emerged from a cellphone store.

Border Report notes that photographs of the Jeep indicate most of the bullets struck the passenger seat, where Baca was sitting. Only three bullet holes were detectable in the driver’s side.

The shooting occurred near Lopez Mateos, one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

The station reports that Juárez police are not discussing any of the details regarding their ongoing investigation into the double-murder.

According to the El Paso Times, Landers and Baca, whose age was not released, were in Mexico quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. Baca is from Mexico.

Last fall, she started a job teaching at an elementary school in Juárez.

Landers was from Central New York, where he was father to a young son named Cameron.

The avid golfer was also involved in real estate development.

KTSM reports that Baca’s murder is being handled by the Crimes Against Women Unit of the Chihuahua State Police, but that investigators have yet to confirm she was the target of their assassins.