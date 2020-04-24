American Golf Pro and Girlfriend Killed in Mexico, Where They'd Been Quarantining amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Facebook

Mexican officials are investigating the vicious murders of a New York man and his schoolteacher girlfriend, who were fatally shot in broad daylight this week on a Juárez street.

Patrick Landers, a 32-year-old American golf pro and father, and his girlfriend, physical education teacher Karla Baca, were killed Monday while inside his black Jeep, according to reports.

KTSM reports that the Jeep, with New York plates, was fired upon more than 20 times.

According to the El Paso Times, Landers and Baca, whose age was not released, were in Mexico quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. Baca is from Mexico. Last fall, she started a job teaching at an elementary school in Juarez.

The paper reports that the couple were shot shortly after entering the Jeep, and moments after leaving a cellphone store.

A motive for the slayings is under investigation.

Landers was from Central New York, where his family and friends are mourning his tragic killing.

His friend, Adam Howe, told Spectrum News Landers was a “good man” and “a great father” who loved his son Cameron. “He loved him more than anything in the world,” Howe claims.

Howe said Landers was an avid golfer who was quick witted and loved to travel with his dog.

According to Howe, a golf tournament in Landers’ honor is being organized, with the proceeds going to his son.

So far, police have yet to make any arrests in the case.