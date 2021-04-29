Police Believe They've Found Missing Ohio Mom, Alleging Estranged Husband Killed and Buried Her 

John Eichner allegedly asked a friend if he could bury his dog in his backyard. Police excavated the property and found the body of his estranged wife, Amber Eichner

Amber Eichner's four daughters were everything to her, so when the 34-year-old Ohio mom went missing on April 14 without her girls, her loved ones became worried like never before.

"Family means too much to her for her to do something like this," Eichner's sister, Brittany Stiles told WTOL 11. "So we feel like she's in danger."

Their worst fears came true when police found a body buried in the backyard of a home in Toledo they believe to be the remains of Amber.

Her estranged husband, John Eichner, was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, online jail records show.

John Eichner John Eichner | Credit: Ottawa County Jail

He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife.

He is also charged with four misdemeanor charges of endangering children.

The family's ordeal began on April 14, when Amber, of Genoa, went missing.

Her cousin, Amanda Kimbrell, told NBC24 that Amber was trying to find a domestic violence shelter to stay in when she vanished.

"With her being a victim of domestic violence, and she has been for a very long time," Kimbrell told NBC24, "we fought really hard to help support her to get away and the only thing I could say is she finally got the kids away from him. It wasn't the way we wanted but she's finally free."

Even though Amber had full custody of the couple's four daughters, John Eichner dropped them off at a relative's house in Tennessee on April 21, say police, WTOL11 reports.

On April 23, her cell phone pinged off of a tower in Tennessee at 1:45 p.m. and then off of another tower in Tennessee west of that location at 3:30 p.m., say police, the Toledo Blade reports.

That same day, police received a report that John Eichner had gone missing and that he had "abandoned" his four children in Tennessee, according to a statement from Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James Vaneerten.

John Eichner allegedly left them at the relative's house with six bags of clothes before leaving, said police, WTOL11 reports.

John was missing until he was arrested by police on April 27.

"During the course of the investigation, police received a tip from a friend of John Eichner that John had recently requested and been granted permission to bury his deceased dog on the friend's property," Vaneerten says in the statement.

Police dug up the yard and found human remains.

"Although the body has not yet been positively identified through DNA analysis, it is believed to be the body of Amber Eichner," Vaneerten says in the statement.

An autopsy shows that the cause of death of the victim whose body was found was strangulation.

In 2010, Eichner was charged with domestic violence after allegedly throwing Amber Eichner on the ground and punching her in the throat, but the case was dismissed when she failed to show up in court, according to court records, WTOL11 reports.

Eichner remains held in the Ottawa County Jail on $1,070,000 bond as he awaits his next court date, which is scheduled for Friday.

Eichner hasn't entered a plea. His attorney did not immediately respond to calls for comment.