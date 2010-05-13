Amber Dubois's Mom Confronts Daughter's Murderer in Jail

Separated only by glass in the jail, Amber Dubois’s mother faced off with her teen daughter’s killer, finally asking the questions she’s had since Amber went missing more than a year ago.

Carrie McGonigle, whose 14-year-old daughter disappeared last February in Escondido, Calif., spoke with John Gardner Wednesday afternoon at a San Diego jail for 30 minutes. Gardner has Amber and another girl, 17-year-old Chelsea King.

“Carrie says she is satisfied with the answers to her,” Tommy Sablan, a spokesman for McGonigle, told local news station CBS8. “Carrie says his demeanor was nervous and respectful towards her. She finally has the closure she has been waiting for for 15 months now.”

RELATED: Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Amber Dubois and Chelsea King

Dubois’s mother had made several attempts the past two weeks to talk with her daughter’s killer. “I never thought there would be a chance for me to ask questions until I heard him say that he would answer questions,” she told CBS8. “After that, it was my mission.”

Before being granted the meeting with Gardner, McGonigle spoke with his mother, Kathy Osborne, Tuesday outside the downtown jail. Osborne and Gardner’s half-sister Shannon did not speak with McGonigle as they entered the building.

Gardner, who pleaded guilty April 16 to stabbing Amber in a remote location near Pala, Calif., is set to be sentenced Friday for Amber and Chelsea’s deaths.