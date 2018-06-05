Suspect in AMBER Alert for Va. Baby Is Her Father — as Police Say She’s in ‘Extreme Danger’

The seven-month-old Virginia baby who police allege was abducted by her father, a registered sex offender, is in “extreme” danger as authorities believe the pair might be in North Carolina, the Virginia State Police announced in a Facebook post.

On Monday, police in Danville, Virginia, alleged in a statement that Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted that morning by her father, Carl Ray Kennedy. Police have alleged Kennedy abducted Emma after assaulting her mother outside a gas station.

Emma “is believed to be in extreme danger,” state police announced in the Facebook post early Monday morning. That night, state police announced Kennedy had been “possibly sighted” in the area of Seven Springs, North Carolina, at about 6:30 p.m., and that he “may possibly be headed to Oak Island, North Carolina.”

Oak Island is on the North Carolina coast, more than 100 miles from the Seven Springs area. Police did not indicate why they believe Kennedy might be en route to Oak Island.

Emma stands about 2 feet 2 inches long and weighs 18 lbs., Danville police have said. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and a small scar on her left cheek.

At the time of the alleged abduction, Emma was dressed in a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg with a matching headband.

Kennedy stands 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 170 lbs., Danville police have said. He has gray hair, green eyes, a piercing in his left ear and tattoos covering both arms; some of the imagery includes skulls, an eye, a pit bull and a wizard.

Kennedy is believed to have a knife and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond following an arrest on drug distribution charges, Danville police have said. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney on those charges.

Danville police said Kennedy was last seen driving a gold Subaru Impreza, with North Carolina plates FAA-1873, while the state police said the license plate number might be EKZ 5093. (Previously, Danville police had erroneously announced the vehicle was a Suzuki.)

Danville police said the vehicle’s tags “are improper and do not belong on this vehicle,” adding that Kennedy also has access to a Toyota Camry, a blue Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge truck.

Anyone with information about the alleged abduction is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508 or to email the department’s crime tips line at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.