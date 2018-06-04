AMBER Alert for Virginia 7-Month-Old, Allegedly Abducted by Sex Offender

Police in Virginia are searching for a 51-year-old registered sex offender accused of kidnapping a 7-month-old girl Monday morning after allegedly assaulting her mother outside a gas station.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Emma Grace Kennedy, who is believed to be in the company of Carl Kennedy, a registered sex offender in North Carolina.

A police statement obtained by PEOPLE does not indicate whether the girl and her alleged kidnapper are related.

Emma is about 2 feet 2 inches long and weighs 18 lbs.

The baby has blonde hair and blue eyes, and a small scar on her left cheek.

She was last seen outside a gas station in Danville, Virginia.

Carl Kennedy Danville Police Department

At the time of the alleged abduction, Emma was dressed in a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg with a matching headband.

Her mother’s condition is unknown at this time.

Carl Kennedy stands 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 170 lbs. He has gray hair, green eyes, a piercing in his left ear and tattoos covering both arms; some of the imagery includes skulls, an eye, a pit bull, and a wizard.

He may still be wearing the brown T-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Sketchers sneakers he was seen wearing at the time of the alleged attack.

According to the statement, Kennedy is believed to have a knife and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond following an arrest on drug distribution charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney on those charges.

Emma Grace Kennedy Danville Police Department

He was last seen driving a gold four door Suzuki with North Carolina plates FAA-1873.

A Johnny’s Auto Sales emblem is emblazoned across the vehicle’s trunk.

Those with any information on Kennedy’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510.