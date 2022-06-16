Police Issue Amber Alert for Missing Texas Teen in Cheerleading Outfit and Said to Be in 'Immediate Danger'
Officials issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on June 14 in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas.
Missing teen Kionna Braxton is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs., with brown eyes and blondish-brown braids.
She was wearing a cheerleading outfit with blue, orange and red Crocs.
"Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) website.
The Amber Alert issued early Thursday morning stated an "unknown vehicle" and "unknown suspect" were involved in the child abduction.
"Amber Alerts are activated in the most serious child-abduction cases," according to NCMEC. "The goal of an Amber Alert is to instantly galvanize the community to assist in the search for and safe recovery of a missing child."
Anyone with information about the abduction is encouraged to call the Honey Grove Police Department at 903-378-2222.