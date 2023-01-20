Amber Alert Issued for Texas Sisters, Ages 6 and 9, Allegedly Abducted by Grandmother 

An Amber alert has been issued in McKinney, Texas, for a pair of young sisters who authorities believe have been abducted by their grandmother in Collin County.

The alert went out overnight for 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns. The McKinney police department says they could be in serious danger.

Both girls are white with blue eyes and blond hair. Jessica is 4'10" and weighs 90 pounds, police say, while Jennifer is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. Jennifer was reportedly last seen wearing purple-framed glasses.

The girls were last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday at a pizza restaurant in McKinney. They were on a supervised visit with their non-custodial father at the time, though CPS currently has temporary custody of the sisters. The father has since been arrested, NBCDFW reports.

Police believe Jame Burns, a woman reported to be their 60-year-old grandmother, has taken the girls.

Jame Burns was last seen wearing dark-framed glasses, a red long-sleeve shirt with black sleeves, and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Jame Burns. McKinney Police/Twitter

She may be driving a black SUV with a scratch on it, per reports, though officials did not provide information about make, model, or license plate.

Anyone who spots the girls or the woman in question is asked to call 911 immediately, or the McKinney police at 972-547-2700.