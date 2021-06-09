Amber Alert Issued After Tx. Murder Suspect Allegedly Kidnapped Ex and Her 1-Year-Old Daughter

Jezabel Zamora, 18, and her daughter, Zaylee Zamora, have been missing since Tuesday

A Texas man wanted on a murder charge is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and her 1-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday afternoon, Corpus Christi police responded to a 911 call reporting a kidnapping, according to a police news release.

Upon arrival, officers allegedly learned that Kristian Garcia had entered the home of his ex-girlfriend, Jezabel Zamora, 18, and her daughter, Zaylee Zamora, and forced them to leave against their will. The group was seen getting into a white Cadillac Escalade.

Garcia, 24, is wanted on murder and aggravated robbery charges, according to police. Zamora and her daughter are believed to be in danger. Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Zaylee.

Police have since located the Escalade used in the alleged kidnapping. However, it is unclear what new vehicle is being used by Garcia.

Garcia is described as a 24-year-old male, who stands 5'7", weighs approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his face and visible tattoos on both forearms. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie.

Jezabel Zamora is described as an 18-year-old female, who stands 4'11", weighs approximately 97 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo tank top and blue jeans. She has the following tattoos: a Medusa tattoo on her left thigh, a rose on her right forearm and a tattoo of Zaylee's name on her left shoulder.

Zaylee is described as a female, who stands 2'2", weighs 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has her right ear pierced and a bruise on her right index finger.