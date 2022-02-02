Amber Alert Issued for Newborn Kennedy Hoyle After Baby's Mother Shot and Killed in Tennessee 

The 2-day-old was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants

A desperate search has been launched for a 2-day-old baby after the newborn's mother was killed.

The Memphis Police Department issued an amber alert for little Kennedy Hoyle on Wednesday following the discovery of her mother's body in an abandoned vehicle around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The victim, who was identified by family as 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle, was shot, according to Action News 5, and was the last to be seen with her newborn daughter in the area of Sedgwick Drive and Levi Road, per the Memphis Police Department.

"Kennedy is a 2-day-old black female, 6 lbs., 17inches with brown hair and brown eyes," according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and "was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants."

"Memphis Police, along with local and state partners, are searching in the 800 block of Island Dr. for missing baby Kennedy Hoyle," MPD wrote on their Twitter account on Wednesday, adding in an update, "A male has been detained. He is known to the victims. The search continues for Kennedy Hoyle."

The area being searched is located in between the Mississippi River and Wolf River Harbor as the city prepares for a winter ice storm warning on Thursday.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Danielle's mother, April Campbell, said she had last spoken to her daughter around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday as she took baby Kennedy to the hospital, asking if she had reached her destination.

RELATED VIDEO: Texas Girl's Abduction Inspired the Lifesaving 'Amber Alert,' but 26 Years Later Her Own Case Remains Unsolved

"She was like 'Yea, mom. I'm trying to get the baby out of the car and get her in the hospital," Campbell told WREG.

"I just want my grandbaby, and I want my daughter to come home. That's all I want. At least tell me what's going on," Campbell told local news outlet WJHL. "They said they got like 50 police looking for her. My thing is everybody should be looking for her. She's a newborn."