Amber Alert Issued for Missing 2-Year-Old Texas Girl Who May Have Been Abducted

Authorities in Texas are searching for a 2-year-old girl, saying the child was possibly abducted.

An AMBER Alert was issued early May 1 for Aurora Lopez.

The alert indicates Aurora may "be in grave or immediate danger."

The San Antonio Police Department described Aurora as Hispanic, standing 3 feet tall and weighing about 20 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. There was no description of what she was last seen wearing.

Aurora was last seen in San Antonio on May 1, shortly after midnight.

Investigators suspect Aurora may have been abducted by a woman named Sherry McGill, 49.

McGill is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown whether McGill knows the child.

McGill was last heard from in San Antonio, and was last seen driving a black 2012 Honda with Texas license plate KTR2989.

Police urge anyone with information about the missing child's whereabouts to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 335-6000.