An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old North Carolina Girl as authorities try to identify a woman seen in surveillance video near the playground where the child was taken.

The child, Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment, was abducted from a playground on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Greensboro Police Department said in a release.

Ahlora, who is approximately 2’ tall, is described as a black female with brown eyes, black hair, weighing approximately 40 pounds, the release says.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans, and possibly white sandals.

In its first release on Wednesday night, police said the toddler was abducted by a black female in her 20’s, with a medium complexion and her hair in a short ponytail, wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe on one leg and a white stripe on the other, dark flip flops and a gold chain.

The woman was described as 5’6” tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds.

On Thursday, police released an update, asking for help identifying the person seen in a photo taken from surveillance video near the scene who appears to be the woman described in the first release.

“The female in the photo may have information to help authorities find missing juvenile Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment,” police say in the second release.

Authorities are asking anyone who was in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact the Greensboro Police at 336-574-4035.

In the meantime, investigators with the Greensboro Police Department, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI are canvassing the neighborhood where Ahlora was last seen to speak to anyone who may have information to help find her.

“We encourage any resident or community member with information to come forward and speak to us,” say police in the release.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, at 336-574-4035, or dial 911.